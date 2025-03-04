MUMBAI: A 30-year-old rider died, and two pillion riders were severely injured after their bike fell off the Naigaon East-West bridge on Sunday. Police said motorists travelling here are at high risk of falling off the bridge as its side railings are of low height. Rider dies, 2 pillion riders injured, after bike falls off Naigaon East-West bridge

Around 5.30pm on Sunday the rider, Tushar Jogle, was triple-riding with two friends - Sujal Malpekar, 19, and Sachin Sutar, 35. All three were residents of Chandrapada in Naigaon East. Police said as Jogle was travelling from Naigaon to Umelaphata, he lost control of the two-wheeler, and it fell off the bridge, killing him on the spot. Malpekar and Sutar were grievously injured.

The Manikpur police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

This is not the first incident to happen here, said an officer from the Manikpur police station, adding that the safety of motorists is a cause for concern. In August 2024, Atul Dubala, a 20-year-old resident of the Vadavali area of Naigaon West, died after his bike hit the railing. It caused his bike to fall off the bridge, and injured the pillion rider.

“In this case, we are waiting to record the statements of the injured men. We are yet to find out what exactly happened and if Jogle was speeding,” said the officer.