Road cave-in near Andheri West metro station leads to lane closure

MUMBAI: Traffic was disrupted near Andheri West Metro Station on Friday after a portion of the road near the T-junction leading to DN Nagar caved in, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police to close one lane for urgent sewer line repairs. The affected stretch has been barricaded to prevent accidents. The southbound lane has been temporarily closed, while the northbound lane has been converted into a two-way route to maintain vehicular movement. (Hindustan Times)

The affected stretch has been barricaded to prevent accidents. The southbound lane has been temporarily closed, while the northbound lane has been converted into a two-way route to maintain vehicular movement, officials from BMC said.

Chakrapani Alle, assistant commissioner of the K-West ward, said the cave-in was caused by a damaged underground sewer line. “The caved-in cement concrete road will be opened up and the sewer line, which lies 25 feet below the surface, will be repaired. The road will remain closed for at least two days as the line is very deep and old,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) confirmed that metro services remain unaffected. “The metro structure and operations are completely safe and running smoothly. BMC engineers have inspected the site along with our civil team, and the necessary repair work will be carried out by the BMC,” the corporation said in a statement.

Repair work is expected to continue over the next two days until the damaged sewer line is fixed and the road surface is reinstated before restoring normal traffic movement, officials said.