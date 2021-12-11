Road in Kalyan littered as garbage collecting vehicle breaks down, lies unattended

The road outside Vitthalwadi railway station has garbage littered all over as the garbage-collecting vehicle has broken down and is lying unattended for several days. Moreover, the vehicle is filled with garbage that has scattered and littered the road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This road right outside the station is filled with garbage most days. The waste is not collected sometimes for several days and it stinks. There are several residential buildings nearby,” said Ajay Singh, 38, a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kalyan (E).

Earlier, the residents living in the area had complained to the ward office about the area turning into a dumping yard.

“The garbage collecting vehicles are mostly parked on the road and are filled with garbage. This makes the entire area look dirty,” said Sanjeevni Dubey, 39, another resident who uses the road to reach the station.

Deputy commissioner of KDMC, Ramdas Kokre, said,” We will look into this matter and take the necessary steps.”