Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Road in Kalyan littered as garbage collecting vehicle breaks down, lies unattended
mumbai news

Road in Kalyan littered as garbage collecting vehicle breaks down, lies unattended

The road outside Vitthalwadi railway station in Kalyan has garbage littered all over as the garbage-collecting vehicle has broken down and is lying unattended for several days
A garbage collecting vehicle outside Vitthalwadi railway station in Kalyan filled with litter lies unattended for several days. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
A garbage collecting vehicle outside Vitthalwadi railway station in Kalyan filled with litter lies unattended for several days. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

The road outside Vitthalwadi railway station has garbage littered all over as the garbage-collecting vehicle has broken down and is lying unattended for several days. Moreover, the vehicle is filled with garbage that has scattered and littered the road.

“This road right outside the station is filled with garbage most days. The waste is not collected sometimes for several days and it stinks. There are several residential buildings nearby,” said Ajay Singh, 38, a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kalyan (E).

Earlier, the residents living in the area had complained to the ward office about the area turning into a dumping yard.

“The garbage collecting vehicles are mostly parked on the road and are filled with garbage. This makes the entire area look dirty,” said Sanjeevni Dubey, 39, another resident who uses the road to reach the station.

Deputy commissioner of KDMC, Ramdas Kokre, said,” We will look into this matter and take the necessary steps.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out