Round off toll charges in multiples of 10 to avoid squabbles at toll plazas: legislative panel advises state govt.

MUMBAI: Squabbles over loose change and consequent delays at toll collection plazas may soon be a thing of the past with the public undertakings committee (PUC) of the state legislature suggesting to the state government that toll charges be rounded off in multiples of ₹10.

“The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has toll nakas at several places. These toll nakas charge rates in odd figures. This causes frequent problems of unavailability of loose change and leads to people wasting their time and fuel… considering this, if toll is levied in multiples of ₹10 such as ₹20, ₹30 and so on, it will save people’s time in scouting for loose change and also conserve fuel,” said the report of the committee headed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ashok Pawar. The report was tabled in the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

“Similarly, clear rules must be drawn up about how long vehicles must be made to wait at toll nakas and if toll should be levied or not on vehicles that have to stand (in queue) at a particular distance from the toll centre,” the report added. The department must inform the committee about action taken on these points within three months of the report being tabled in the legislature.

At present, the Mumbai-Pune expressway charges ₹270 as toll for car users travelling from Mumbai to Pune and ₹203 as toll for those travelling from Mumbai to Lonavala. Light motor vehicles using the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) have to pay ₹85 for a single journey.

The committee also noted that despite paying toll, road users do not necessarily get facilities such as toilets.

While the use of FASTag, which is an electronic toll collection system, has been made mandatory by the Centre, there are instances of vehicles not being allowed to leave toll nakas if the tag cannot be scanned due to technical flaws. This leads to congestion of vehicles at the toll plazas. The committee called for immediate implementation of a decision from the centre allowing a vehicle to cross the toll station if the tag cannot be scanned due to technical reasons. It also asked for consideration to be given if dedicated lanes at toll nakas, especially those near urban areas, be earmarked for emergency vehicles, ambulances and VIPs to ensure that they can travel ahead without being obstructed in traffic.

