RS polls: BJP names Goyal, Bonde & Mahadik; NCP fields Praful Patel
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced three candidates — Piyush Goyal, Dhananjay Mahadik and Anil Bonde — for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held for six seats in Maharashtra on June 10. NCP, too, declared Praful Patel’s name for the polls. Patel is likely to file his nomination on Monday. Congress is yet to decide the name of its candidate as the party will be contesting one seat.
As BJP has decided to contest three seats, the elections will be a tough fight between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and the BJP, which may lead to horse-trading because candidates are to be elected by 288 members of the state assembly.
Going by the current strength, BJP can easily elect two, while the three MVA partners can send one member each to the Upper House. But BJP decided to field its third candidate.
Shiv Sena has already nominated Sanjay Raut and the party’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar as its candidate for the election. Both leaders filed their nominations in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and prominent leaders from Congress on Thursday.
The required number of votes to win is 42. With BJP having 106, Sena 55, NCP 53, and Congress 44 members in the assembly, every party has excess votes over the quota to win stipulated seats, but they fall short to bag an additional seat.
The three ruling parties claim to have 171 members, including a few independents and smaller parties, on their side, while BJP says its tally stands at 115, meaning that the MVA is in a better position to win the sixth seat.
Goyal, who holds key portfolios in the central government, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010. This would be his third term as an RS member. While Bonde was agriculture minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in the state, he lost the polls to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) MLA Devendra Bhuyar. Mahadik is a former NCP MP who joined BJP in 2019.
Patel will be contesting the polls for a fifth term in the Rajya Sabha as he was first elected to the Upper House in 2000. He was again elected to RS in 200 before winning the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from the Bhandara-Gondia constituency. In 2014, he lost the polls to BJP’s Nana Patole. The same year, NCP leader Tariq Anwar, who was elected to Lok Sabha, quit from Rajya Sabha and Patel was re-nominated from Anwar’s seat.
Mohammad Imran Pratapgarhi, a poet and Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be the party’s nominee from Maharashtra. The other name from Congress includes former union minister Mukul Wasnik.
The last date for filing nominations is May 31.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
