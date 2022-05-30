RS polls: Praful Patel declares assets worth ₹416 cr, Piyush Goyal worth ₹100.33 crore
Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former union minister Praful Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal have declared assets of ₹416.12 crore and ₹100.33 crore, respectively, as they filed their nomination forms for Rajya Sabha elections.
Patel has registered growth in his assets to ₹416.12 crore from ₹252.08 crore six years ago, when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Goyal’s assets increased by ₹5 crore in the last six years to ₹100.33 crore from ₹95.37 crore in June 2016.
Both leaders had last declared their assets six years ago when they had filed affidavits for elections.
Patel’s assets include those in the name of his wife as part of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).
The total movable property and immovable property declared by the NCP candidate are worth ₹128.51 crore and ₹287.60 crore, respectively. Of them, assets of ₹187.69 crore come under HUF.
Patel also has liabilities worth ₹14.23 crore, of which ₹4.01 crore are in his name. Patel has not declared a single vehicle but jewellery and other valuable things amount to ₹8.10 crore in the total assets.
Goyal’s assets reported in the affidavits account for ₹1,00,33,57,767 including the assets owned by him, his wife Seema and Hindu Undivided Family. Of them, the couple possesses ₹79,74,19,203 in movable assets and ₹20,59,38,564 in immovable properties.
Goyals have liabilities to the tune of ₹14.2 crore up from ₹11.4 crore six years ago in 2016. Goyals do not possess any land and most of their immovable property is in the form of flats. The couple has given loans worth ₹30.07 crore.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi has declared assets worth ₹4.28 crore in his affidavit filed for RS polls. Pratapgarhi has moveable assets worth ₹94.88 lakh and immovable assets of ₹3.33 crore. He owns three cars — Tata Indigo CS, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Congress leader has liabilities worth ₹88.48 lakh in the form of home loans and car loans.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics