RS polls: Praful Patel declares assets worth 416 cr, Piyush Goyal worth 100.33 crore

Goyal’s assets increased by 5 crore in the last six years to 100.33 crore from 95.37 crore in June 2016.
Praful Patel has registered growth in his assets to 416.12 crore from 252.08 crore six years ago, when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. (Praful Patel Twitter)
Published on May 30, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former union minister Praful Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal have declared assets of 416.12 crore and 100.33 crore, respectively, as they filed their nomination forms for Rajya Sabha elections.

Patel has registered growth in his assets to 416.12 crore from 252.08 crore six years ago, when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal’s assets increased by 5 crore in the last six years to 100.33 crore from 95.37 crore in June 2016.

Both leaders had last declared their assets six years ago when they had filed affidavits for elections.

Patel’s assets include those in the name of his wife as part of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

The total movable property and immovable property declared by the NCP candidate are worth 128.51 crore and 287.60 crore, respectively. Of them, assets of 187.69 crore come under HUF.

Patel also has liabilities worth 14.23 crore, of which 4.01 crore are in his name. Patel has not declared a single vehicle but jewellery and other valuable things amount to 8.10 crore in the total assets.

Goyal’s assets reported in the affidavits account for 1,00,33,57,767 including the assets owned by him, his wife Seema and Hindu Undivided Family. Of them, the couple possesses 79,74,19,203 in movable assets and 20,59,38,564 in immovable properties.

Goyals have liabilities to the tune of 14.2 crore up from 11.4 crore six years ago in 2016. Goyals do not possess any land and most of their immovable property is in the form of flats. The couple has given loans worth 30.07 crore.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi has declared assets worth 4.28 crore in his affidavit filed for RS polls. Pratapgarhi has moveable assets worth 94.88 lakh and immovable assets of 3.33 crore. He owns three cars — Tata Indigo CS, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Congress leader has liabilities worth 88.48 lakh in the form of home loans and car loans.

