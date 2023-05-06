RTE portal error leads to admission chaos for parent

Mumbai: An error by the Right to Education (RTE) portal has cost a parent his child’s admission to a school selected through lottery and had to enroll the child in another school on non-RTE seat for the second year in a row. HT Image

In 2021-22, the child, seeking admission to junior KG, was selected to join Dyaneshwar School in Wadala through RTE lottery. As the school was far from their home, the parents of the child decided against the school. However, the RTE portal did not reflect this detail.

As a result, the child, who was again selected in the 2022–23 RTE lottery for admission, this time, to IES Ashlen School in Dadar, could not join the school as the portal continued to show the child as a student of Dyaneshwar School.

The parent said, “When we did not get our child admitted to Dyaneshwar school, we had informed the concerned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities about it and had asked them to not show my child as a student of the school.”

“In the academic year 2022–23, I again applied for my child’s admission to Class 1. However, the IES Ashlen School denied us admission under RTE saying my child’s name is already registered as a student of Dyaneshwar school on the RTE portal.

“That’s when I realised that the BMC had not deleted my child’s name from the previous year’s list, said the parent, adding that the authorities told them that the option to delete a name was not available on the portal.

Nitin Dalavi, education activist, said, “As a result of this mistake by the government, the parents had to pay fees and enroll the child in a school on non-RTE seat.”

Dalavi added, “This case highlights the fact that the first school did not inform the education department that the parent had rejected the admission of his child to the selected school. The department did not verify it either. The school had filled 25% of the quota by presenting admissions on unfilled seats.

“This situation shows that the education department has no provision to ensure that the students selected, through the RTE lottery, do take admission to the school,” said Dalavi.

He also questioned how one student could get multiple admissions on the same portal. Despite HT’s repeated attempts, the BMC education officer was unavailable for comment.