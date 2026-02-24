THANE: The Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided to conduct a mandatory review of every road accident in which an FIR is registered across the district, as part of efforts to reduce rising fatalities. RTO to review all FIR-linked accidents across Thane

RTO officials said inspector-level officers will now investigate each such accident and recommend remedial measures to prevent recurrence at the same location. The move comes amid growing concern over the high number of two-wheeler deaths in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander.

RTO officer Hemangini Patil on Monday said the move is aimed particularly at addressing the high proportion of two-wheeler fatalities. “As around 60 percent of these fatalities involve two-wheeler riders, we have adopted zero tolerance against those found riding without a helmet; they will be penalised on the spot,” she said.

The state transport department has declared 2026 the “Year of Two-Wheeler Rider and Pedestrian Safety,” launching a statewide campaign to reduce accidents, identify black spots (accident-prone areas), and promote safer infrastructure for drivers and pedestrians.

According to official data from the road transport department, Maharashtra recorded 36,450 road accidents last year, resulting in 15,549 deaths. Of these, 57% were two-wheeler riders, 21% were pedestrians and the remainder involved four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles.

Under the new mechanism, RTO inspectors will coordinate with traffic police, planning authorities and the public works department to identify accident causes and implement measures such as speed limits, warning signs, reflectors, speed breakers and lane markings.

Data from Thane Traffic Police indicates that within the Thane Police Commissionerate (covering Thane, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Kalyan and Bhiwandi), 985 accidents were reported in 2025, resulting in 229 deaths and 535 serious injuries.

The RTO has also identified 49 black spots across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander and developed a mobile app, named Black Spot, that alerts motorists in advance while approaching such zones.