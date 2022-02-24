Russia-Ukraine crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks state officials to coordinate with MEA for safe return of Maharashtra students

Mumbai: With Russia announcing a full-scale military operation in Ukraine, fear and panic has gripped more than 1200 students from Maharashtra stranded amid the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Amid pleas from family and students stuck in the war zone, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the chief secretary to coordinate with the centre and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get in touch with state residents in Ukraine.

The Maharashtra minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar (EAM) demanding their intervention to bring back students from the state stuck in Ukraine.

“The war-like situation prevailing between Russia and Ukraine may endanger the lives of students from India studying there. It is learnt that students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to non-availability of flights and other resources. The Government of India in the past has rescued Indians stuck in a similar situation in other countries. It is a kind request to urgently rescue 1200 Maharashtra students stuck in Ukraine and direct the concerned authorities to bring them back,” Samant said in his letter.

The students, stuck in the country under war, woke up to the sound of sirens and blasts. 20-year-old Saurabh Isapure, a student from Sangali, studying MBBS in Ukraine shared, “I along with several other Indian students were on the way to the airport in two luxury buses, but now we got a message from the Indian embassy that airspace in Ukraine has been shut and we have to return to the university hostel. It is a complete disappointment for us now, as we have to go back to the hostel in this war situation and cannot return to India.”

There are approximately 1200 from Maharashtra like Saurabh currently in Ukraine. Early on Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering anxiety among family members of Indian citizens living or studying in the crisis-hit European country.

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight that took off for Kyiv from Delhi to bring back Indians had to return back because Ukrainian authorities had shut the Boryspil Airport to civilian flights after Russian forces attacked the country.

Meanwhile, Anup Devtale, who is studying MBBS in Ukraine returned to India two days ago due to fear of war. He informed, “From the past one month, students are under tremendous fear due to the news of the Russia and Ukraine conflict. The fare of flight tickets has increased from ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 for one-way tickets. Although most of the students are on education loan, money was a concern, we had to somehow manage to buy tickets to escape from Ukraine in the crisis.”

Dr Sudarshan Gherde, president of the Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI) shared, “We are continuously monitoring the situation in Ukraine and in touch with the students spread across the country and trying to bring them back safely. Major issue is that the university or the Ukrainian government has not given any official statement or instruction to students to return back due to which students are confused. And as the online lectures are still going on, students do not want to miss the lectures but now as the war has begun since today morning students are in fear.”

Inputs from Dheeraj Bengrut