Sachin Vaze paid 45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma to get Mansukh Hiran killed: NIA to HC

Mumbai: Opposing the bail plea of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its affidavit, stated that he was the main conspirator in the elimination of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. The affidavit filed in the Bombay high court on Wednesday said that Sharma hired henchmen to eliminate Hiran using the ₹45 lakh paid to him by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze. The HC sought Sharma’s reply to the NIA affidavit and posted the hearing to July 17.

On Wednesday, the division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and GA Sanap was hearing Sharma’s appeal against the order of a special court which rejected his bail application in February. The bench was informed by NIA’s advocate Sandesh Patil enumerated the grounds for rejection of the application and said that investigations by the central agency revealed that Sharma had been the main conspirator in the elimination of Hiran.

The NIA, in its affidavit, stated that Vaze had hatched the conspiracy to harass the Ambani family by placing the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25. Vaze had called Hiran to his office and asked him to take the blame for placing the car but after Hiran refused, Vaze contacted Sharma and paid him ₹45 lakh to hire hitmen to eliminate Hiran.

The affidavit states that Sharma not only hired the hitmen and provided them with SIM cards but also assisted them in fleeing from the country after they had murdered Hiran. The affidavit states that Sharma and the other accused committed a “heinous and serious offence” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Referring to the larger conspiracy in which Sharma was involved along with other accused, the affidavit states, “The appellant (Sharma) was an active member of a gang that had conspired to terrorise people, including the Ambani family, and murdered Mansukh Hiran as he was a weak link in the conspiracy.”

It further claims, “The appellant willingly and intentionally entered into a well-organised criminal conspiracy for the execution of the murder of Mansukh Hiran, which was a direct outcome of the terrorist act committed by co-accused Sachin Waze and others.”

The special court had rejected the bail application of Sharma, who was arrested by the NIA in June 2021 and is currently in judicial custody, on the grounds that he was part of the larger conspiracy to strike terror in the minds of the people.

The court held, “No doubt, from the investigation it reveals that the role of the applicant/accused came into picture after 28.02.2021, more particularly, the conspiracy regarding commission of murder of Mansukh Hiren. Prima-facie, the fact cannot be ruled out that the conspiracy to eliminate Mansukh Hiren was hatched, as he was a weak link and under the apprehension that he may spill the beans. Thus, the act of commission of murder of Mansukh Hiren was perpetratory to the act of putting the explosive laden vehicle on Carmichael Road.”

The affidavit has claimed that Sharma was part of the larger conspiracy as he attended several meetings held in the Mumbai police commissioners’ office along with other accused and as he was known as an encounter specialist and a former cop, there was a likelihood of him tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses and hence his appeal should be rejected.

The court has directed Sharma to file a rejoinder to the NIA affidavit and posted the hearing to July 17.