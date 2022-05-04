Sachin Vaze paid ₹45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma to get Mansukh Hiran killed: NIA to HC
Mumbai: Opposing the bail plea of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its affidavit, stated that he was the main conspirator in the elimination of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. The affidavit filed in the Bombay high court on Wednesday said that Sharma hired henchmen to eliminate Hiran using the ₹45 lakh paid to him by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze. The HC sought Sharma’s reply to the NIA affidavit and posted the hearing to July 17.
On Wednesday, the division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and GA Sanap was hearing Sharma’s appeal against the order of a special court which rejected his bail application in February. The bench was informed by NIA’s advocate Sandesh Patil enumerated the grounds for rejection of the application and said that investigations by the central agency revealed that Sharma had been the main conspirator in the elimination of Hiran.
The NIA, in its affidavit, stated that Vaze had hatched the conspiracy to harass the Ambani family by placing the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25. Vaze had called Hiran to his office and asked him to take the blame for placing the car but after Hiran refused, Vaze contacted Sharma and paid him ₹45 lakh to hire hitmen to eliminate Hiran.
The affidavit states that Sharma not only hired the hitmen and provided them with SIM cards but also assisted them in fleeing from the country after they had murdered Hiran. The affidavit states that Sharma and the other accused committed a “heinous and serious offence” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Referring to the larger conspiracy in which Sharma was involved along with other accused, the affidavit states, “The appellant (Sharma) was an active member of a gang that had conspired to terrorise people, including the Ambani family, and murdered Mansukh Hiran as he was a weak link in the conspiracy.”
It further claims, “The appellant willingly and intentionally entered into a well-organised criminal conspiracy for the execution of the murder of Mansukh Hiran, which was a direct outcome of the terrorist act committed by co-accused Sachin Waze and others.”
The special court had rejected the bail application of Sharma, who was arrested by the NIA in June 2021 and is currently in judicial custody, on the grounds that he was part of the larger conspiracy to strike terror in the minds of the people.
The court held, “No doubt, from the investigation it reveals that the role of the applicant/accused came into picture after 28.02.2021, more particularly, the conspiracy regarding commission of murder of Mansukh Hiren. Prima-facie, the fact cannot be ruled out that the conspiracy to eliminate Mansukh Hiren was hatched, as he was a weak link and under the apprehension that he may spill the beans. Thus, the act of commission of murder of Mansukh Hiren was perpetratory to the act of putting the explosive laden vehicle on Carmichael Road.”
The affidavit has claimed that Sharma was part of the larger conspiracy as he attended several meetings held in the Mumbai police commissioners’ office along with other accused and as he was known as an encounter specialist and a former cop, there was a likelihood of him tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses and hence his appeal should be rejected.
The court has directed Sharma to file a rejoinder to the NIA affidavit and posted the hearing to July 17.
CP Sanjay Pandey tells shrines to seek loudspeaker permits or face action
Mumbai: Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday met representatives of various religious shrines -- temples, churches, Gurudwaras -- in the city and called upon them to apply for police permission if they plan to use loudspeakers. Around 200 representatives of religious shrines, including from prominent temples like Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi, attended the meeting in which the CP warned of action if they were found violating noise pollution norms and using loudspeakers without permission.
674 illegal schools in state to face action from education dept
PUNE In a shocking revelation, it has been found that 674 illegal or unauthorised schools are operational in Maharashtra currently even as state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has instructed to review such schools and asked the state education commissioner to take necessary action against these schools. Whereas a total 222 schools are from the Maharashtra State Board and the remaining 16 schools are from other education boards in the country.
MNS campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fails to evoke response
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's agitation against loudspeakers atop mosques did not evoke much response on day one even as the police took adequate precautions to prevent any attempts to create communal strife in the state. The police also convinced mosques not to broadcast Azaan on loudspeakers or maintain low decibel volumes. This resulted in 1,005 mosques of the total 1,140 not using loudspeakers for the morning Azaan.
Lalitpur rape case: Initial probe indicates girl was kidnapped to prevent her from testifying in court in old dispute
The 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Bhopal over three days by four men and then sexually assaulted again by the SHO of the Pali police station in Lalitpur, was kidnapped on April 22 allegedly in order to prevent her from testifying in court in an old case, according to those privy to the initial probe. Her testimony was scheduled on April 25, initial investigations have revealed.
Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut
MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.
