Sachin Vaze wants to become approver in ED’s case against Anil Deshmukh

Dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering and cash-for-transfer case against the 72-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh and his sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, expressing his desire to become approver in the agency’s case.

Vaze, who wrote the application from Taloja jail on February 4, is also an accused in the ED’s case against Deshmukh. He said, “I am willing to make voluntary and truthful disclosure of entire facts known to me regarding above referred matter (Deshmukh case) before a competent magistrate.”

In the letter addressed to the ED’s assistant director, Tassine Sultan, Vaze said, “I request you to kindly treat this application for granting me pardon under sections 306, 307 of the code of Criminal Procedure.”

The application was signed by Vaze and sent to the ED through post mail, sources said.

Another U-turn

Vaze has once again taken a U-turn. He has retracted his statements made before the justice (retired) KU Chandiwal Commission and reiterated the stand taken in the statements given to the ED.

In the statements given to the ED, Vaze has revealed that on Deshmukh’s instructions, he had called a meeting of bar owners in Mumbai. Between December 2020 and February 2021, he had collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai to avoid police interference in their establishments.

Vaze added that he had handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

However, while testifying before the Chandiwal Commission set up by the Maharashtra government to inquire into the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Vaze had taken a contrary stand.

The 52-year-old controversial cop - a prime accused in the Antilia explosives and Mansukh Hiran murder case - had in December last year, during his cross-examination before the enquiry commission, said that he had no occasion to make any payment to Deshmukh. To the question that if anybody from the office of Deshmukh had asked him to collect money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai (as alleged by Param Bir Singh), he had answered in the negative.

On Wednesday, Vaze filed a fresh affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission, claiming that before it, he had taken a stand contrary to his statements to the ED, because he was under “tremendous pressure”.

In the 10-page affidavit, Vaze claimed that Deshmukh himself and people associated with him asked him (Vaze) to collect money from the bars and restaurants in the city and that he did hand over the cash to people associated with Deshmukh, on his instructions.

The latest affidavit also said that Vaze was in direct contact with the then home minister from January 2020 - about six months before his reinstatement in service, when Deshmukh had called him to inquire about the Anvay Naik suicide case, and in fact it was Deshmukh who had instructed him to apply for reinstatement.

Vaze claimed that Deshmukh was impressed by the seizure of huge stocks of illegally hoarded masks on the basis of the dismissed cop’s inputs in March 2020 and thereafter, the NCP leader asked him to make representation for reinstatement in service.

Vaze also stated in the affidavit that from the time he was lodged in Taloja jail, basic facilities such as medical treatment and food as per his medical condition were denied to him. He was denied these facilities despite the court’s order, his affidavit said.

After the CABG surgery, he has been denied mandatory medical facilities such as physiotherapy, follow-ups with the treating cardiac surgeon, and regular medical check-ups.

Vaze also claimed that Singh and several other police officers from Mumbai are implicated in a series of false criminal cases.

“Upon my arrest by the Crime Branch (in an extortion case in which Singh is also an accused), I was under tremendous pressure and thus, I conceded to the entire 15 days of police custody. During the said period of police custody, I was mentally harassed and victimised so as to affect my psyche and my state of mind,” the affidavit said.

“I have always been subjected to severe mental torture and harassment apparently by Deshmukh and even after his resignation, it has continued. So much so that, on his behalf, his representatives have also continued to do the same. It is in these circumstances that I did not have any capacity, or bear with all to oppose the police custody as and when it was sought,” Vaze said.

He added, “I am typically a victim affected by Stockholm Syndrome at the hands of Deshmukh who even today holds tremendous power and clout over me.”

However, the commision has rejected the affidavit filed by Vaze, confirmed Deshmukh’s lawyer Girish Kulkarni.

The next hearing of the commission is on February 15 when it will decide on Vaze’s other application seeking permission to cross-examine Deshmukh again.