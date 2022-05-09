Sadavarte claims Gandhi didn’t utter ‘Hey Ram’ during assassination
Mumbai In what may lead to a fresh controversy, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had not uttered the name of Lord Rama when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Sadavarte also made a reverential reference to Godse, the man widely derided for killing Gandhi.
Sadavarte was arrested in April for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to riot outside Silver Oak, the Mumbai residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and released on bail later. The controversial lawyer was claiming to represent the MSRTC workers who were on strike since November 2021.
“Gandhivad has always cheated the country and this state of Maharashtra,” charged Sadavarte in a press conference on Monday.
“We have seen how something that has not happened was cleverly claimed to have taken place by Gandhian politicians,” he claimed. “While taking his last breath, Gandhiji, as you may have heard everywhere, is said to have uttered Hey Ram. This history is taught even today. But when Nathuramji Godse was tried, and when his book on his trial was published, then it came to light that Nathuramji Godse said that he had never said Hey Ram. This fact was always suppressed,” he added.
Sadavarte attacked ‘Gandhiwadache Rajkaran’ or Gandhian politics and said that the Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had used workers for their selfish ends. He also attacked Pawar in his speech.
Sadavarte also announced the launch of his new organisation—S.T. Kashtakari Janasangh amidst chants of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ This organisation will contest the elections to the MSRTC Co-operative Bank, which has the corporation’s employees as its shareholders.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that Sadavarte was close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar and questioned if the BJP agreed with the glorification of Godse.
LMC officials brainstorm to publicise shelter’s products after CS’s visit to Kanha Upvan
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to aggressively market products produced from cow dung and cow urine in Kanha Upvan. Currently, Kanha Upvan houses around 10,000 cows. Chief secretary DS Mishra inspected Kanha Upvan on Sunday and directed LMC officials to create brand awareness of these products to create extra income. Mishra directed that cattle feed storage should increase in Kanha Upvan. Currently, only four days of cattle feed is stored.
Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life
A video of shared on WhatsApp by a woman who before The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna jumped in the canal near Sirhind on Sunday helped police save her life. The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna, recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts wherein she spoke about her decision to end her life. The woman is the mother of two children and police suspect a domestic issue behind her move.
BJP asks PMC to first discuss Karve road flyover with citizens, experts
PUNE In a U-turn over the proposed flyover at Karve road, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to first discuss the project with citizens and experts before implementing it. The PMC had proposed a Y-shaped flyover near the Karve statue at Karve road. However, as the existing Nal stop flyover is allegedly already creating traffic jams, the citizens have opposed the proposed flyover.
Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: BJP, SP try to outdo each other to woo Rajputs in UP
The commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, on Monday, sparked a contest of political one-upmanship between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they tried to woo the upper caste Rajput community. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the crown of Mewar- Maharan Pratap - on his birth anniversary.
UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp
From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students.
