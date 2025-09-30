Safety of school children: HC orders state to make compliance data public

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to make public all reports submitted by schools regarding compliance with the May 2025 government resolution (GR) on safety of school children. (Shutterstock)

The data must be accessible school-wise on the education department’s website, the division bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil said, adding, “Give a demonstration to the amicus before the next date on Friday.”

The court was hearing a suo motu (on its own) case regarding the safety of school children, initiated in the wake of the sexual assault of two pre-primary students on the premises of a school in Badlapur in August 2024. The directions were issued after additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde, appearing for the state government, told the court that a link had been created on the education department’s website for schools to upload data relating to the May 2025 GR.

The 23-page GR had recommended enhanced CCTV surveillance of school premises, character verification of all staff members, counselling support, and formation of Sakhi Savitri Committees to promote student safety, awareness, and well-being.

“Around 40% schools have complied with the requirements laid down in the GR. All schools tried uploading the data at the same time, causing the servers hosting the webpage to crash and rendering it non-functional. We are working on making it operational again by adding server space,” Shinde told the court.

The court stressed on making the school-wise data available to parents so that parent-teacher associations could take up relevant matters with schools.

“When will you make it open to the public so that parents will take it up with the schools,” the court said.

It directed the state to make the data public before October 9 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 10.