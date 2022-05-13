Sakinaka rape case trial: ‘Evidence was planted to incriminate accused,’ says defence lawyer

Mumbai: A day after the prosecution concluded final arguments against accused Mohan Chouhan, who is being tried for raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka, his defence lawyer pleaded that Chouhan has been falsely implicated in the case with fake evidence planted on him.

Chouhan’s lawyer Kalpana Waskar began her final argument on Thursday. Waskar raised questions on the evidence given by the complainant where he first claimed there were two men and the police only arrested Chouhan.

“The investigation done in the case is not proper as the chargesheet came to be filed only within 18 days after the crime. There are several discrepancies,” Waskar said. Her arguments will continue on Friday.

According to the police, the 32-year-old victim had met Chouhan on September 10, 2021, at Kherani Road in Sakinaka around 3am.

A CCTV camera had captured Chouhan assaulting the victim and later pulling her towards a tempo, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her severely injured.

A watchman, who saw the woman in the injured state, informed the police, following which, the victim was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. She died in the hospital a day later.

The trial concluded in the case earlier this month with the testimonies of 37 witnesses. On Wednesday, the prosecution concluded its arguments. The prosecution said, ‘The attack was on the vital part of the body of the female victim.’ The weapon that was used was forcefully inserted. The dimensions of the wound and the force used clearly indicate the intention of the assailant.’