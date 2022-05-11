Sakinaka rape murder: Act of accused brutal and barbaric, prosecution concludes final arguments
Mumbai: Calling it ‘brutal and barbaric’, the prosecution on Wednesday concluded final arguments against accused Mohan Chouhan, who is being tried for raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka last year. The man was booked for inflicting a fatal injury to the victim’s private parts on September 10 which resulted in her death.
“A young woman was brutally murdered, not just that, in the most shameful manner, the dignity of a woman was shattered… only to meet his lust of perversity,” argued special public prosecutors Raja Thakare and Mahesh Mule on Wednesday.
According to the police, the 32-year-old victim had met Chouhan on September 10, 2021, at Kherani Road in Sakinaka around 3am.
A CCTV camera had captured Chouhan assaulting the victim and later pulling her towards a tempo, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her severely injured.
A watchman, who saw the woman in the injured state, informed the police, following which, the victim was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. She died in the hospital a day later.
The trial against Chouhan began in November last year when special public prosecutors Raja Thakare and Mahesh Mule examined the first witness - the mother of the victim on November 16.
The prosecution later examined a total of 37 witnesses in the case. They heavily relied on the medical evidence to show the cause of death and brutality of the injuries on the victim along with CCTV footage which showed the accused with the victim.
Arguing on the medical evidence, the prosecution said that, even the doctors have deposed that they have never seen such type of injury in their career.
It was contended that ‘the attack was on the vital part of the body of the female victim.’ The weapon that was used was forcefully inserted. The dimensions of the wound and the force used clearly indicate the intention of the assailant.’
Based on the CCTV footage, the prosecution pointed out that there was no passer-by except for occasional cars moving, which rules out the possibility of any third person being there. The court will now hear arguments from the defence on Thursday.
