Salim Fruit’s family thrice visited Pakistan to attend marriages of Chhota Shakeel’s daughters

Mumbai Mohammed Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and his family had visited Pakistan without any entry and exit documentation to attend the engagement and wedding ceremonies his brother-in-law, gangster Chhota Shakeel’s daughters in Karachi, Qureshi’s wife has told the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The federal agency has annexed the statement of Fruit’s wife Sazia in its charge-sheet filed in the terror-funding case in which Fruit is arrested, along with Shakeel’s brother-in-law Arif Abubakar Shaikh aka Arif Bhaijaan and others.

In her statement, recorded by the NIA on August 20 this year, Sazia, sister of Shakeel’s wife Nazma, said that their entire family – she, her husband and children - travelled to Pakistan illegally from Dubai on three occasions. The first trip was made in 2013 to attend the engagement of Shakeel’s daughter Zoya. They travelled to Pakistan the second time in March 2014 to attend Shakeel’s younger daughter Anam’s wedding and in September 2014 again for attending Zoya’s wedding.

Revealing as to how they entered Pakistan on March 24, 2014, Sazia said, “I went to Karachi, Pakistan, by Pakistani Airlines flight. We were taken out of Karachi Airport without stamps by some person who was sent by Chhota Shakeel and went to Chhota Shakeel’s house to attend the engagement ceremony.”

The family claimed that that the travel arrangements were made by Shakeel himself who had also booked their return tickets from UAE (United Arab Emirates). “We stayed at Chhota Shakeel’s house at Karachi for 5-6 days. Then some person, who was sent by Chhota Shakeel, arranged tickets for UAE (from Karachi), we entered Karachi Airport (again) without stamps (on their passports indicating that they had entered and exited Pakistan). I along with my children went to UAE. From UAE we came to India,” Sazia said in her statement.

Sazia claimed that in their first and second visits in 2013 and March 2014, Fruit did not accompany them. It was only she and her three kids – two sons – Zaid, Salik and daughter Farza who went to Pakistan.

Fruit had travelled with them only on their third visit in September 2014. Sazia claimed that while she and their kids stayed for 5-6 days, Fruit stayed only one or two days and later went to Riyadh. For his travel to Riyadh too, he was not asked for any documents. She claimed that he was allowed to enter the airport without any stamp on his passport.

