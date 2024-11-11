Mumbai: An approximately 400-strong film unit is stationed at Falaknuma Palace, spread across 32 acres in Hyderabad, close to the Charminar, where producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikander, directed by South director, A R Murugadoss, is being shot. Toplining the cast of this action-drama is Salman Khan, at the moment Bollywood’s most precious and vulnerable film asset. ‘Salman being guarded like a national monument’

The shooting has been underway at the five-star hotel that has been turned into a fortress because of security concerns surrounding the lead actor following the death of politician Baba Siddique last month, who shared close ties with the superstar. There have also been several threats to the actor following Siddique’s death, which are being investigated by the police.

“He is being guarded like a national monument. At any given point, there are around 70 security personnel on duty,” says a unit hand. This includes Salman’s personal security, NSG personnel, and a 15-member private security team.

“It is almost impossible to have a personal conversation with Salman on set,” say those present on the set. One person adds, “Salman bhai’s eyes dart here and there and if you are lucky to make eye-contact, he gives a smile or a nod.”

Other than a skeletal direction team and a few key members of the shoot, no one is allowed to approach him. Only Khan and his immediate security know the names of the unit hands who are allowed to approach the actor. “Outsiders are discouraged from using the elevator that he and his security uses. And, there is a special door for him to make his entry at most times.”

Khan, who would have been in Mumbai today for the shooting of Bigg Boss, has skipped traveling from Hyderabad to the bay this weekend because he is shooting for a heavy-duty robust dance number choreographed by Farah Khan. Almost 100 dancers are reportedly present on set and the song is being shot between 7 pm till the wee hours of the morning. The shooting is expected to wrap by November 13. Two filmmakers - Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor - stepped in to fill in for Khan over the weekend at Bigg Boss.

And, the one who is as essential to the shooting as Salman these days is his body double, Parvez. “When there are long shots, Parvez steps in for Bhai,” said someone on the set.

“The constant threats are rather unfortunate,” says a film producer on condition of anonymity. “Salman is very important and integral to us. And, it is sad that he must work on films in such circumstances.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar adds, “Salman is a grassroot favourite. The biggest star in the last three decades. At any given point of time, there is at least ₹1,000 crore riding on him between present and future projects. Besides this, there are endorsement deals too. As far as the film industry is considered, Salman is valuable, irreplaceable, and iconic.”

Even as Salman is in Hyderabad, back home, things at his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra are also steely.

Family members, including the patriarch, screenwriter, Salim Khan, and his small group of six to seven people, who used to go on daily morning walks, have been asked to avoid travelling out of the building compound.

Security at Galaxy at this point includes a posse of around 50 police and additional private security guards. “No one enters the compound, unless they are building residents, Khan family members or friends whose names and backgrounds are cleared by security,” says a source.

As far as his professional commitments go, Khan was not sure how he would be able to accommodate the shooting of his blink-and- miss appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. However, since the filmmaker sat with him for nearly four hours on the Bigg Boss set, and made him see the importance of that single shot, Salman went out of his way to shoot for the film, literally hours before the first copy was shipped out.

Salman’s personal outings in the last fortnight, leading up to the Diwali festival have been restricted to two appearances at Diwali parties — one of an industry insider and one with his immediate family.

In all fairness, at the family do, the actor’s mood was upbeat. “Not only was he a good host, he also brought himself up to speed on industry matters,” says one among his many friends who are torn at the predicament the superstar finds himself in.