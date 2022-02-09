Salman Khan, Ketan Kakkad property dispute: Kakkad says Salman filed defamation suit to pressurise him

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad on Wednesday claimed that the actor has filed a defamation suit to pressurise him to give up the fight for his land. Kakkad’s counsel, advocate Abha Singh, argued in a virtual hearing before additional sessions judge Anil H Laddhad.

Salman had filed a defamation suit in the first week of January against Kakkad claiming that he made several defamatory statements and remarks against the actor and his family on Facebook live which was conducted and hosted by Sandeep Phogat and later uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Phogat Film.’

Advocate Singh told the court, “This is a land issue, under the garb of a defamation suit, they don’t want me to fight for my land. There were disputes relating to the land between the two neighbours and the actor has not come up with clean hands and hence, the suit should be dismissed.”

She further said, “The actor had created a gate that stopped Kakkad’s entry to his own land. The actor wants his privacy but a legitimate owner of the land can’t be prevented from entering his own land and then you expect him not to even speak about it”

She told the court that Kakkad, a non-resident Indian, was ‘frustrated’ when he approached the forest minister in state regarding the issue, he found that sometime later, a photo had emerged of the actor sitting with the same minister, in what appeared to be a selfie which is still available on various social media sites.

“Truth is the biggest defence of Ketan Kakkad,” Singh emphasised and questioned what is defamatory in the content. Kakkad was only expressing his unhappiness and speaking the truth. “Indeed, the NRI was defamed so badly by the actor that he felt like leaving the country,” she told the court.

The actor had taken objection to a portion of Kakkad’s interview in which he had said that the actor had raped the nature. To which Singh told the court that this was in context of the actor building several structures in an eco-sensitive area. She also referred to the statement of the actor which he had made during the promotion of his film Sultan, where he had said that shooting was so tiring that he felt liked a raped woman, after which he was even summoned by the State Women’s Commission.

Regarding the allegations of child trafficking and drug trafficking, Singh told the court that was a question put by the interviewer to Kakkad and he said it is purely an assumption and there’s no evidence.