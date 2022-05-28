Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of King Shivaji, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him.
Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje’s allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it.
Sambhajiraje, who was a member of the Upper House of parliament between June 11, 2016 and May 5, 2022 from President’s quota, had announced his candidature as an independent and had sought support from all the major parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sena offered him the candidature with the condition of joining the party. The former MP, however, rejected the offer and said he would not hold any political affiliation as he wanted to work for the people rising over party politics.
Polls to the six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be held on June 10. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
Addressing a press conference, Sambhajiraje said, “After I rejected the offer to join Sena during my meeting with Thackeray at Varsha, a delegation of three Sena leaders approached me with a proposal. We met in a south Mumbai hotel and finalised the draft which stated that I would be the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate with the support of Sena. The party, however, backtracked from what was decided between us. I am ready to prove this if it is challenged.”
He also announced that he would tour the state and work for the poor, farmers, and labourers without being associated with any political party.
“It had become difficult even to garner the mandatory seconding of 10 MLAs while filing the nomination paper. The voting by 42 MLAs was out of the question. Many independents said there was pressure from the ruling parties to which they were affiliated in the legislature to not support Sambhajiraje,” a Maratha leader close to the former MP said.
“The issue of the sixth Rajya Sabha seat has ended. We have respect for Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. So, we don’t want to stretch the issue by making comments. Our best wishes are with him,” Raut said, adding if Sambhajiraje wanted to become a member of either of the Houses, he would need the support of a political party.
Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant said the party chief did not go back on his promise. “Sena follows the teachings and ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and fortunately, his son is the chief minister and therefore, we never back down after we have given our word. We never said he would be the Sena-endorsed candidate,” he told reporters.
The former union minister further said Sena’s support to Sambhajiraje as an independent would have not helped the party increase its tally in the House. He also questioned Sambhajiraje who would have stopped him from working for the Maratha community had he joined Sena.
“The chief minister offered him to become the Sena candidate. Had we supported him as an independent, our tally would not have gone up in the Rajya Sabha. We are surprised that Sambhajiraje had contested on an NCP ticket in the past. So, are we untouchables? If he was firm on his stance, so were we; that does not make us wrong,” he said.
In the backdrop of the recent development, BJP is expected to field a third candidate, which means the members would not be elected unopposed.
Raut said, “Even if there are elections [if BJP fields a third candidate] we have the votes to win the second seat for Sena.”
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from using HT Media Limited’s domain name
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has restrained a rogue website from using a deceptively similar domain as that of Hindustan Times, saying that the former intends to encash on the goodwill of HT Media Limited. It alleged that the said website was also engaged in reproducing, publishing, and making available news, articles, stories and columns created and published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website www.hindustantimes.com.
Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital. After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.”
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
One dead, two injured in Mundka building collapse
A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by Manas, who was working at the site's first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar(age unknown), residents of Bhagat Sigh Park area.
