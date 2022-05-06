Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29.
Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. The notice had asked Wankhede to show cause as to why the caste certificate issued to him on March 5, 2008, should not be confiscated and cancelled, after it was proved through complaints and documents that he was a Muslim and followed Islam. The certificate said that he belonged to the Mahar community.
Wankhede’s petition claimed that though he had questioned the locus standi of Nawab Malik - the complainant, the panel had failed to consider his objections and issued the show cause notice based on the NCP leaders’ complaint.
Wankhede has further claimed that the documents provided by him were not considered by the committee though the documents of his entire family – on his father’s side – which also had similar caste certificates, were not questioned.
Refuting the reference to him as a Muslim, Wankhede stated that as his mother was a Muslim, at the time of his birth, without his father’s consent, the name Dawood K Wankhede was incorrectly provided as his father’s name to the concerned hospital. Also, Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
Wankhede said his school record also incorrectly mentioned Muslim from 1985 to 1989, however, thereafter the records were corrected and now shows that he belongs to the Mahar community.
Seeking the quashing of the notice, Wankhede has urged HC that a committee headed by a former HC judge be set up to inquire into his caste certificate or the inquiry from the district panel be transferred to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.
-
₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary, people aware of the matter said. According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence. Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994.
-
Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct. The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8. As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional.
-
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
-
Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent.
-
HC says no to cycling track at Powai Lake, asks BMC to restore reclaimed portions
Mumbai In a major setback for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday held that work on the cycling track around Powai Lake is illegal and directed the civic body to immediately remove all constructions carried out so far and restore the reclaimed portions. The petitioners had contended that constructing the 10-km cycling track would have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles, which reside in the lake.
