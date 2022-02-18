Sandal leads to arrest of man for murder of Dombivli woman

A sandal left by the accused in the murder of the 33-year-old Dombivli woman helped the police to identify him a day after the crime was committed.

One of the witnesses had seen the sandals outside the woman’s door and identified it in the line-up by the police. The police arrested the neighbour to whom the sandal belonged. He allegedly stalked the woman and when she did not reciprocate his feelings, he killed her and dumped her body in her living room sofa on February 15.

The victim, Supriya Shinde, resided with her husband, Kishore Shinde, 38, and a-11-year-old son at Om Residency in Dawadi village, Dombivli (E).

The accused who has been arrested is identified as Vishal Ghavat, 25, was known to the victim and stayed near their house with his parents and siblings. He worked as a supervisor in a Navi Mumbai-based company.

According to officials, for two years when the accused shifted to Dawadi, he developed feelings for Supriya and befriended her family. On February 14, he went to Shinde’s house to deliver a book.

Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused, while talking to Supriya on February 14, asked some details like when her son goes to school and comes back. Next day, he again went to her house with a reason to get and deliver some other books. While he was talking to her, he asked her to fetch something from inside and closed the door. He tried forcing himself on her. She pushed him and started calling out for help. He grabbed her head and banged on the door and floor. Later, he took out a nylon wire string and strangled her to death.”

Another officer from Dombivli Manpada police station said, “While investigating the case, a witness (neighbour) had seen a sandal outside the house on the day of the incident. We searched and showed all types of male sandals to him and while we got the exact one, we started looking for the person to whom it belonged. We immediately detained him and interrogated him when he confessed to the crime.”

On the morning of February 15, the woman’s husband had left for work while her son went to school at around 12.30pm. The two returned together in the evening to find Supriya killed.