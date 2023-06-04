Sanjay Mukherjee is the new MMRDA chief

Mumbai: The reshuffle of senior IAS officers by the state government continued for the second day on Saturday with Sanjay Mukherjee being appointed as the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

Mukherjee, who was managing director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), will take charge as MMRDA chief on Monday. The incumbent SVR Srinivas has been shifted to Dharavi Rehabilitation Project as an officer on special duty.

Senior officer Anil Diggikar will take over as vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

Three senior IAS officers were being considered for the top MMRDA job: Mhada chief Anil Diggikar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s additional commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Mukherjee, who is an IAS officer of the 1996 batch. He was handling a slew of infrastructure projects while helming CIDCO, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Eknath Shinde government would expect him to expedite several MMRDA projects now, especially the metro construction.

Diggikar, an IAS officer of the 1990 batch, was vice-chairman and CEO of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). On Friday, the government appointed Sanjeev Jaiswal as the new MHADA CEO.

Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary and chief protocol officer, has been posted in the Public Works Department. This post was held by Manoj Saunik for over five years till he was appointed as chief secretary.

Meanwhile, MMRDA’s additional commissioner KH Govinda Raj has been posted as principal secretary (2) of, the urban development department. Asheesh Sharma who was occupying this post was transferred to MMRDA as an additional commissioner. The state transferred 20 IAS officers on Friday. More transfers are expected next week.

