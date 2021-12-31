Sanjay Raut criticises PM Modi for not wearing mask

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not observing Covid protocol.

Raut, who was seen without a mask at an event in Nashik, said that he was merely emulating Modi. “Our Prime Minister asks everyone to use masks, but does not wear one himself. So, we listen to the Prime Minister and do not use one,” said Raut, adding that Modi was not seen wearing a mask at public events and international engagements. By contrast, his party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray always masked himself in public, Raut stressed. In the same breath, Raut said that Covid-19 and Omicron cases are rising steadily and that this has led to restrictions being imposed at night. He said that if similar restrictions are imposed during the day, it would affect the economic cycle of the state.

Raut also agreed with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s statement that the BJP had made overtures to him to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019 and added that the BJP was ‘desperate’ to be in power. The Shiv Sena leader said that they were in the loop about these developments and “at that time, there were no secrets between us.” “There was transparency even in (deputy chief minister) Ajit Pawar’s (early morning) swearing in (with former chief minister and incumbent leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis),” Raut said, while refusing to elaborate further.

Reacting to Raut’s comments, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar lambasted him for seeking publicity through his statements. “He is just interested in seeking publicity,” said the BJP MLA.

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Pune said that he was approached by PM Modi for an alliance in Maharashtra in 2019 and that he clearly told the Prime Minister that it was not possible. “It was his (Narendra Modi’s) wish that we (NCP and BJP) should come together. However, I went to his office and told him it was not possible. I told him that I do not want to keep him in the dark. Our stand is different,” Pawar recalled during an event organised by Marathi daily newspaper Loksatta in Pune.

When asked about the Prime Minister’s reaction to his response, the NCP chief said that PM Modi asked him to “think over it”. “He (Prime Minister) might have thought that by forming this alliance, they could have formed a stable government in Maharashtra,” Pawar added.