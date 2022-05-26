Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Sena is confident of electing both the candidates to the upper house of the parliament and thereby increasing its tally to four members
In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 26, 2022
HT Correspondent

Mumbai Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with Sena’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sena is confident of electing both the candidates to the upper house of the parliament and thereby increasing its tally to four members. If elected, this will be Raut’s fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha.

In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.

“Both the candidates of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Pawar and I, have filed nominations for Rajya Sabha. We are confident that we will both be elected. As far as I know, NCP’s candidate is Praful Patel and he will file nomination on May 31. Once Congress decides its candidate, they would file their nomination. MVA is united and we will have four out of the six seats,” Raut said at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The presence of the MVA leaders at Vidhan Bhavan was an attempt to show that there are no differences between the ruling alliance over Sena’s denial to back Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati as an independent candidate.

Chhatrapati, who was given an offer from Sena to join the party, is expected to address the media on Friday to announce his next move. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and intends to get elected as an Independent.

