Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with Sena’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday.
Sena is confident of electing both the candidates to the upper house of the parliament and thereby increasing its tally to four members. If elected, this will be Raut’s fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha.
In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
“Both the candidates of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Pawar and I, have filed nominations for Rajya Sabha. We are confident that we will both be elected. As far as I know, NCP’s candidate is Praful Patel and he will file nomination on May 31. Once Congress decides its candidate, they would file their nomination. MVA is united and we will have four out of the six seats,” Raut said at the Vidhan Bhavan.
The presence of the MVA leaders at Vidhan Bhavan was an attempt to show that there are no differences between the ruling alliance over Sena’s denial to back Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati as an independent candidate.
Chhatrapati, who was given an offer from Sena to join the party, is expected to address the media on Friday to announce his next move. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and intends to get elected as an Independent.
-
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
-
Watch: Congress leader Harish Rawat stages a sit-in to protest potholed highway
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday staged a nearly hour-long sit-in on the national highway in Haldwani to protest the condition of the road that he said was claiming lives of a number of people as the government remained a mute spectator. Rawat also promised to continue his protests over such issues in future too. Rawat has been aggressively campaigning for the bypolls for which the Congress has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate.
-
One dead, three injured in accident in Bhiwandi
Thane A 64-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a cab ferrying two passengers near Manas petrol pump in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The deceased Iqaram has been identified as Iqaram Nishan Ahmad, 64, and the injured as Ashfaque Ishaque Shaikh, 35, Majid Mustaque Qureshi, 38 and Jitesh Joshi, 28, all residents of Bhiwandi.
-
Auto driver who killed his paramour traced via cell phone IMEI number
Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar on Tuesday night from Panvel for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman Reshma Sachin Garude, the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a sim card in the name of the deceased to avoid getting caught. The phone, however, led the police to him. Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls.
-
CM, not governor, to be chancellor of universities, decides Bengal cabinet
The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday decided to table a bill in the state assembly to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities, education minister Bratya Basu said, a move that is seen as a fallout of the long-running battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. There has been no reaction from Raj Bhawan to the decision.
