Sanjay Raut says Kirit Somaiya benefited from PMC scam, BJP demands proof

The war of words between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued on Monday. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam and also questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not taken action against Somaiya’s wife Medha and son Neil in connection with the bank scam.

Somaiya, on the other hand, questioned why the Sena leader has not been able to produce documents to prove the allegations levelled against him. He also asked Sena leaders to clarify the allegations levelled by him against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi regarding her property in Raigad district.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Raut alleged that Somaiya was a beneficiary of the PMC Bank scam.

“Chronology Samjhiye!-Rakesh Wadhvan is d mastermind of #PMCBankScam - In 2015-16 ₹4.15cr ws depositd in Devendra Ladhani’s a/c by Wadhvan - Ladhani is Kirit Somaiyya’s partner - So,Kirit is beneficiary of PMC Bank scam My question:Why hasn’t ED arrestd Neil & Medha Somaiya yet? (sic)” Raut tweeted.

Somaiya refuted the allegations and sought documents from Raut to substantiate the allegations. He also said the value of his property was inflated by Raut.

“My father had a partnership with the father of one of my friends and the property was transferred to my mother, my wife and now 8 percent of it to my son Neil. Ladhani is not my partner. Everything about the company (HDIL) is on the website of the Registrar of Companies. There is no such information about any such partnership and Sanjay Raut knows it. He has been misleading, the Vasai land’s cost is just ₹4.37 crore, but Raut is claiming it to be ₹450 crore. Everything related to HDIL is in the public domain.”

Saying that the allegations related to the properties are baseless, Somaiya further said that Raut has not been able to produce a single paper to substantiate his allegations.

“Raut had defended Rashmi Thackeray over the allegations on 19 bungalows on the Alibag land owned by Rashmi Thackeray and Manish Waikar. The Sarpanch of the Korlai village where the land is located has been clarifying pressure from the authorities. Why Thackerays have not uttered a word over it? In her letters to the gram panchayat in February and May 2021, Thackeray had written a letter for the transfer of the land in their names and had said that the land and the structures on it belong to it. Where did bungalows disappear?” he questioned.

“On May 23, 2019, Hemant Shantaram Patil, who had the power of attorney, wrote to the gram panchayat on behalf of Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar to get the homes in their names. As per all the documents given to Somaiya there were 18 homes, why is he saying 19 homes? He has been claiming that Rashmi Thackeray apologised to the Gram Panchayat, it is untrue; and what should she apologise for? He is interpreting the words [in the letter] as per his convenience,” said Prashant Misal, Korlai sarpanch (village head). The gram panchayat of the village is controlled by Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Raut stood by the language he used against Somaiya and added that he used “mild” language which the people engaged in “anti-Maharashtra” activities would understand. He said he doesn’t think that the quality of language and public discourse is degrading. “Shiv Sena has different language for those who are anti-Maharashtra, anti-Marathi and corrupt. Some people in BJP are carrying out anti-Maharashtra work, should we perform pooja for them? In any nook and corner of Mumbai or Maharashtra, if anybody is doing anti-Maharashtra work under the garb of being a national party, then we think that we have used extremely mild language against them,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil hit out at Raut. “I can speak the more abusive language than what Raut has been speaking, but it is not my culture. If Raut has been justifying his abusive language by claiming that he was using it for the understanding of Somaiya, I would not use such language,” he said.