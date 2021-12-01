SA-returned Dombivli man, 50, traced, tested for Covid; report awaited

A 50-year-old man from Dombivli was among the 42 passengers who were in the same flight as the 32-year-old engineer who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa, informed the health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Wednesday.

The KDMC health department has traced the 50-year-old passenger and carried out the RT-PCR test of him and his three family members.

The 32-year-old resident of Dombivli landed at the Mumbai airport from South Africa on November 24 via Dubai and Delhi. An RT-PCR test was done on the 32-year-old passenger at the Delhi airport after which he was allowed to board the flight to Mumbai. After arriving in Mumbai, he went to his house by hiring a private cab. Meanwhile, his sample tested positive for Covid.

The authorities, then, began contract tracing of passengers a few rows around the seat of the infected passengers.

“We received a list of 42 passengers who travelled with the 32-year-old who tested positive on November 24 at the Delhi airport. When we checked and traced the 42 passengers, we found that one of the co-passengers is also from Dombivli. We sent a team to his house and conducted an RT-PCR test of four members from the family including him,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

None of the four showed any symptoms, she added.

“The report of the RT-PCR test is expected on Thursday. Meanwhile, the entire family has been asked for strict home isolation. The other 41 passengers are from other cities and we have also alerted the concerned civic corporations to trace them and take the necessary measures,” added Panpatil.

Meanwhile, the report of the samples of the 32-year-old passenger that was sent for genome sequencing for the Omicron variant is still awaited, claimed Panpatil. The 32-year-old passenger, asymptomatic, is in institutional quarantine.