SC admits petition of suspended BJP MLAs

Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday admitted for hearing a clutch of petitions filed by 12 Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislators challenging their year-long suspension from the Maharashtra legislative assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issuing notices to the state assembly and the Maharashtra government, the top court clarified that the MLAs are at liberty to approach the House for reduction of their suspension term during the pendency of the case, which will be heard next on January 22.

On July 5, the assembly passed a resolution to suspend 12 MLAs for a year for allegedly heckling and misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav who occupied the Speaker’s chair. Jadhav is a Shiv Sena legislator.

The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar observed that issues raised in the matter required deeper consideration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Needless to observe that pendency of these petitions will not come in the way of the petitioners to explore the possibility of urging upon the House to reconsider the decision impugned in these writ petitions, at least to the extent of reducing the term specified therein. That is a matter which can be considered by the House, if so advised,” the bench, which also comprised Justice CT Ravikumar, said.

The winter session of the state assembly is slated to be held between December 22 and 28.

Arguing for the suspended MLAs, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Harish Salve, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Siddharth Bhatnagar contended that the suspension order was in violation of the principles of natural justice since the MLAs were not given any opportunity to present their defence. Further, the MLAs argued that rules of the legislative assembly were also breached in so far as punitive actions were ordered without prior notice given to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The SC court has said that the action by the state legislature is subject to the legal scrutiny and set aside the contention by the state government that the action cannot be questioned. The SC has also asked the legislature to explain that under which rule the action has been initiated and suspension has been done. Though our suspension has not been scrapped by the top court, it has pressed for the detailed discussion on the action. It has also not conceded state government’s prayer to reject the petition,” Ashish Shelar, BJP legislator and one of the petitioners, said.

Shelar said that as suggested by the top court they will approach the state legislature with the request to reconsider the action and reduce the period of suspension.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior counsel CA Sundaram who represented the state government urged the bench to refrain from reviewing the decision of the House when the MLAs had not refuted the allegation of misbehaviour. He said that Article 212 of the Constitution held that the validity of any proceeding in the legislature of a state shall not be called in question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure.

Atul Londhe, spokesperson, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), charged the BJP MLAs with using objectionable language against the chair, which had precipitated the action. He added that this was not vindictive action, and was justified, as against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the winter session which began on November 29 suspended 12 of its members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool MP Dola Sen, for the remaining part of the current session. The action was taken against them for indiscipline on the last day of the monsoon session.