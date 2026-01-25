Mumbai: The Supreme Court has extended both the scope and tenure of the National Task Force (NTF) set up to examine the rising incidence of student suicides and mental health issues in higher education institutions across India. SC asks NTF to strengthen student safety, mental health support

Taking note of the NTF’s interim report, the court issued a series of directions aimed at strengthening student safety, mental health support systems and institutional accountability, according to a press statement released by the task force.

The court directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other regulatory bodies to improve the collection and reporting of student suicide data. Institutions have also been asked to submit annual reports detailing cases of suicides and other unnatural deaths on campuses. The apex court also emphasised the need for proper medical services for students, including emergency care, and directed higher education institutions to ensure full compliance with existing UGC regulations.

In addition, the court called for regular feedback mechanisms to assess student satisfaction with campus mental health facilities, and for improved accessibility of campuses and digital information systems for students with disabilities.

The NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court in March 2025 in response to growing concerns over student suicides and mental well-being in higher education institutions. With the aim of creating safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments, the court has now asked the NTF to take up additional tasks. These include drafting model standard operating procedures (SOPs) for periodic well-being audits in institutions, strengthening mental health services, and conducting faculty sensitisation and training programmes. To allow sufficient time for this work, the Supreme Court has extended the tenure of the NTF until June 30 this year.

According to a press statement by NTF, the task force has conducted field visits to 29 higher education institutions across nine states. It also held meetings with state nodal officers in November and December 2025 to understand local challenges, best practices and gaps that needed to be addressed. The NTF has held 14 stakeholder consultations, including meetings with students, mental health experts, marginalised groups and administrative authorities. It has also engaged with the State and National Crime Records Bureaus to improve the quality of student suicide data.