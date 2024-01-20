SC orders hand rickshaw pullers to operate e-rickshaws in Matheran

Mumbai: Taking note of the fact that cart-pullers are being denied the opportunity to drive e-rickshaws in Matheran as they are losing their livelihood, the Supreme Court has clarified that e-rickshaw licences would be provided only to the hand cart-pullers to compensate for their loss of employment. This would give major relief to 94 cart pullers who hold the permit of hand carts. HT Image

As the hand cart-pullers were deprived of the opportunity to drive e-rickshaws, the Shramik Rickshaw Union went to the apex court to seek justice. The union pointed out that the Matheran municipal administration has appointed a contractor, who has brought in people from other places to drive the vehicles. Union also requested SC to direct the administration to give the e-rickshaws to the cart pullers, who live a hard life. After hearing in the second week of January SC has given order in the matter. “We clarify that e-rickshaws if permitted, would be only provided to the present hand cart pullers in order to compensate them on account of their loss of employment. We further said that there shall also be a restriction on the number of E-Rickshaws, to be permitted in the city of Matheran,” said SC in the order.

A pilot project to allow electric rickshaws or e-rickshaws in Matheran on a three-km stretch between Dasturi taxi stand and Matheran railway station began on Tuesday, December 26 with seven such vehicles plying on the roads of the popular hill station. However, rickshaw pullers, who had been asking for an opportunity to replace their hand-pulled carts with e-rickshaw licences, did not get the opportunity. So it was challenged in SC. The project will continue till further orders, as the Supreme Court has not fixed any time frame for it.

SC has given four weeks of time to the monitoring committee of Matheran to report the issue by determining the number of E-Rickshaws in Matheran and road streets to be used by these E-Rickshaws.

Sunil Shinde, secretary of the Shramik Rickshaw Union, said that SC has given justice to the original 94 licensed hand cart pullers. “SC has given justice to the hand cart puller through this order. We received the copy of the SC order on Friday night. Now, the union will submit an application along with the copy of the SC order to the administration and Matheran Monitoring Committee to give permits of e-rickshaws to all 94 licence holders of hand carts.” said Shinde.

Since environmental rules forbid private vehicles in Matheran, tourists park their vehicles at Dasturi Naka and use transport such as the mini train shuttle service, horses or human rickshaws. The human rickshaws are pulled by two people each, and tourists are charged anywhere between ₹500 and ₹700, depending on the season. The e-rickshaw fare for the same distance has been fixed at ₹35, a fact that will affect the employment and earnings of cart pullers. Out of 94 licensed cart pullers, 48 were even trained to drive the e-rickshaws.