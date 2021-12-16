SC: Re-notify OBC seats as general, go ahead with polls

Mumbai: Local body elections in Maharashtra this year will be held without any reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday as it shot down the Maharashtra government’s plea to stay the entire poll process until empirical data on OBC communities can be gathered.

In response, the state cabinet in its weekly meeting passed a resolution to request the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the polls, slated to be held in several local body seats on December 21. The cabinet resolved that the polls to urban and rural local bodies should not be held without polling in Other Backward Class (OBC) reserved seats. The SEC is however unlikely to concede to the government’s request.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar directed the SEC to issue a fresh notification, declaring 567 seats out of a total of 2,100 as general category seats instead of OBC seats. These 567 seats were identified by the SEC in its November 24 notification as OBC seats for election to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

In its order on Wednesday, the top court declared SEC’s November 24 notification “non est” (non-existent). “We direct that SEC notification with respect to OBC be treated as non est where elections have been notified, and renotify them as general category seats so that elections can take place as per the law. In other words, SEC must issue fresh notification for 27% seats reserved for OBC as general category and initiate election process for these seats along with the remaining seats,” said the court in its order.

Noting that the election process for the remaining 73% seats is already underway, the court directed that the counting and declaration of results for all seats would, however, be done simultaneously and on the same day. This will also include bypolls, clarified the bench.

The government is now keen to expedite the survey to collect empirical data on OBCs and request the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the local polls until the data is collected.

Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that state government will try to expedite the work to collect empirical data. A budgetary allocation will be made by the legislature in the upcoming winter session. The state cabinet also decided to appoint a dedicated officer to coordinate with the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), which will conduct the survey, Bhujbal said.

“The administration will work day and night and in close coordination with the MSBCC to ensure that the work has progressed significantly till the next SC hearing slated to take place on January 17. We are hopeful that by collecting data, we are able to convince the top court to allow us to hold the forthcoming elections in February and March with OBC quota,” he said.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has given approval to appoint Sumant Bhange, secretary, general administration department, as the nodal officer to coordinate with various departments and the MSBCC for speedy collection of the data,” he said.

The polls are to be conducted in 104 district council seats and 210 panchayat samitis seats in in Bhandara and Gondia, as well as 1,802 seats in 106 nagar panchyats (that govern smaller towns) and four seats in municipal corporations across the state on December 21. Another 7,000 seats from 4500 gram panchayats are going to polls.

Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar, former chief standing counsel of Maharashtra government, said that the state failed to do what 22 other states have done. “Other states collated data, but Maharashtra did nothing. There was no point in approaching the SC again to urge it to allow the polls without have collected data. It was ought to be turned down,” he said.

“The government could not collate the data in last two years, even after the SC directed it for the same in December 2019. The state government should not hold any election until the Triple Test compliance was done. It is possible to complete the process of the collection of data in three months. The state government is blaming the Centre for not sharing the SECC data, but let me clarify that it was not meant for the OBC reservation and when our government demanded for it, we demanded it to justify the reservation over 50%,” leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

“We will have to invite nominations from general category by drawing lottery for women’s reservation. This process will take at least four weeks. Now a call will have to be taken whether the polls for other than OBC segments will be held as announced or if all polls will be postponed for 3-4 weeks. It will be decided once the court order was received,” said an SEC official requesting anonymity.

On December 6, the SC had stayed polling in OBC-reserved seats but allowed the rest to go to polls. It further directed the state government to complete its empirical survey on the socio-economic backwardness of OBC communities and grant political reservation based on fresh research.

In June, Maharashtra constituted a committee to conduct the survey, but as it would take several months to complete, the state passed an Ordinance in September ensuring up to 27% reservation to OBC candidates so as to ensure that it did not breach the 50% ceiling on reservations. However, the SC struck down the Ordinance last week, and stayed polling in the OBC-reserved seats. The state filed an application on December 10 asking that polling be delayed all together instead of conducting it in what Bhujbal called “a piecemeal manner”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state on Wednesday, requested the bench to stay the entire election process for three months during which the commission will complete the exercise of collecting data on representation of OBCs in local bodies.

“Instead of passing a partial stay only for 27% of OBC seats, grant a full stay. We are also responsible to OBC and cannot them tell them you are out. The commission will complete its exercise in three months. If the exercise satisfies the court, election can take place in one go for all seats. If not, the interim order can revive in April. Let there be a complete stay till March,” he urged the court.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing OBC candidate Rahul Wagh, also pleaded that the election should not go on without reservation for OBCs. “A substantial population of the society which is marginalised will go unrepresented. I beseech this court to allow the existing administration to continue till the data is collected and exercise is completed by the commission,” Dave argued.

Unimpressed with these arguments, the court responded: “You are taking us to a very complex exercise. What if the exercise of collecting data is not complete in the next three months? What if this collection of data becomes a subject matter of proceedings before some other court? There will be a lot of more confusion.”