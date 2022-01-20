SC: Submit OBC data to MSBCC

Mumbai: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday refused to offer relief on the plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking a recall of the top court’s December order stating that seats reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in local bodies should be re-notified as general category seats.

However, the apex court allowed the state government to submit existing data on OBC communities to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) for assessment, and said that the commission could submit its interim report to the state within 15 days of receiving this data.

State officials took this as a positive development and said that this could pave the way for the state to bring back OBC reservation in local bodies.

“The data and information may be furnished before the dedicated commission (MSBCC) to enable the latter to examine it and submit interim recommendations, which can be acted upon in terms of the law. This obviously would not obviate the triple test which had to be completed by the state under the 2021 judgment before providing reservation of seats for OBC in local bodies,” a three-judge bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, said.

The state uses data based on a sample survey conducted by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and what is currently available on a government portal to provide reservation to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC, ST) and other communities in local bodies as per the existing formula laid down by law.

State food and civil supplies minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said today’s development was positive. “Until today, there was no way ahead except completing the triple test exercise, which will take some time. But today, the apex court allowed the state government to submit the data to MSBCC and further allowed the commission to submit its interim report to the state government, which is a positive development. It shows we are in the right direction and hoping that the OBC reservation will be restored soon.”

“The order has come as a big relief for the state as it will allow the restoration of OBC reservation in local bodies based on the interim report of the MSBCC. Based on recommendations made by the MSBCC, the state government can take a decision on OBC reservation,” said advocate Sachin Patil, standing counsel for Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court.

“As per data available on the Saral portal, the population of OBC of citizens is tentatively available with the state… This data was available for some time but has been recently analyzed to reveal the population of the backward class of citizens,” the state’s application for recall order said.

“The reservation in various districts of Maharashtra is based on the proportion of population of OBCs in the respective districts and is not a blanket reservation of 27% in all the districts in the entire state of Maharashtra,” it said. The quota will not be applicable in the districts of Nandurbar, Palghar and Gadchiroli which have a substantial population of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, it added.

As an intermediate measure to justify the 27% OBC quota in local bodies, the state referred to a sample survey, conducted by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, which said that the distribution of OBCs in the sample size was found to be 48.6%.

Shreehari Aney, former advocate general of the state, said that the interim report will have significance if it is related to determining backwardness for the purpose of elections. “It all depends on the nature of the interim report of the MSBCC. If it is related to reservation in education and reservation in employment then it will have no meaning.”

“The data the state government is talking about consists of a report prepared by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. It was prepared for Maratha reservation, which focuses more on social and economic status of the communities and it is based upon socio-economic caste census (SECC) made by the Central government. According to the Centre, SECC has errors and the Supreme Court has also said that political reservation is different from socio-economic status of the community. I doubt that OBCs will get reservation in the upcoming local bodies’ elections,” Chandrakant Bavkar, executive president, Jan OBC Morcha, said.

As many as 15 out of 27 municipal corporations, 25 out of 34 district councils and more than 320 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are due for elections in the next three months. This is slated to take place across Maharashtra, including in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

On December 15, two weeks after striking down two Ordinances promulgated by the state government to ensure up to 27% political reservation to OBC candidates, the SC directed the state election commission (SEC) to hold elections on OBC reserved seats after re-notifying them as general category seats. The SEC held polls for 412 seats from rural as well as urban local bodies on January 18.

