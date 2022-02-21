SC to hear plea by city NGO challenging CRZ 2019

Mumbai The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a special leave petition filed by city-based environment group Vanashakti, which questions the constitutional validity of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (2019) notification - a notification issued under Section 3 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The SLP challenges a previous judgment of the Bombay High Court (HC), which declined to hear public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vanashakti against the CRZ (2019).

Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Vanashakti, told the apex court, “The HC held that a CRZ notification is not delegated legislation but an administrative order. Therefore, a petition challenging the ultra vires or the constitutional validity of the legislation had been delegated to the NGT. While sending me to NGT, the HC has foreclosed my right before NGT by saying that I am beyond the six months period, therefore the appeal before the NGT is illusory.”

The CRZ notification was issued by the union environment ministry on January 18, 2019, whereas, Vanashakti’s petition was filed before the Bombay High Court on March 23, 2021. Section 14 of the NGT Act states, “tribunal will have jurisdiction over all civil cases where a substantial question relating to environment” is concerned, provided that the “cause of action” leading to the dispute has arisen not more than a period of six months since the date of the petition’s filing.

While dismissing Vanashakti’s petition, the HC also stated that the matter at hand -- the constitutional validity of the CRZ (2019) notification -- was for the NGTl to adjudicate over, and not the HC. This stand contradicts a previous Supreme Court order from 2020 which held that the NGT does not have the power to preside over challenges to notifications under Section 3 of the EPA because it is not a tribunal set up either under Article 323-A of Article 323-B of the Constitution. Rather, it is a statutory tribunal that derives its powers from the NGT Act (2010).

However, the SC in October 2021 also said that in Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai vs Ankita Sinha and Ors., the NGT has a wide range of available powers to safeguard Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with Protection of Life and Personal Liberty.

“The NGT is a Tribunal with sui generis characteristic, with the special and all-encompassing jurisdiction to protect the environment. Besides its adjudicatory role as an appellate authority, it is also conferred with the responsibility to discharge the role of the supervisory body and to decide substantial questions relating to the environment,” the Apex Court had remarked while limiting the NGT’s role strictly to environmental issues under Article 21.

“The NGT’s rule of only hearing a petition six months from the date of the cause of action is a hurdle to environmental justice. A notification, office memorandum or legislation that is sound today, may not be sound in the future due to our evolving understanding of the environment. This is why we approached the High Court and now the Supreme Court. The SC’s decision will be important for other matters in which a question of the NGT’s limitations, and its power to decide on the constitutionality of law itself, is coming to the fore,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.