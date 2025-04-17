MUMBAI: The South Cyber police have arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake website and cheating vehicle owners who applied for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), which have been made mandatory for all vehicles in the country. An HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate with advanced security features such as a hologram and a laser-engraved code which helps reduce vehicle-related crimes such as theft and fraud. Scamster arrested for creating fake HSRP website

Questions have recently been raised by several MLAs in the state assembly about people being overcharged for HSRPs. The police said that they had traced one such accused who was not just overcharging but sometimes not even providing applicants with the number plates after collecting the money. “We registered the case on March 7, based on a complaint filed by Gajanan Thombre, assistant transport commissioner,” said an officer.

The police team picked up Vinod Bawale, 57, a resident of Bengaluru, who was charging applicants who clicked on his fake website ₹400 more for two-wheelers, ₹700 more for four-wheelers and ₹1,500 more for trucks. “He would take the money online and not provide people with an HSRP,” said a police officer. “If an applicant persisted, he would register the latter’s mobile number on the original RTO website. We have learnt that 40 people have already been cheated by him.”

After the Supreme Court directed all vehicle owners in India to install HSRPs, the Maharashtra government appointed three official contractors—Rosmerta Safety Systems Limited, Real Mazon India Ltd and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd. According to the police, two of the three contractors informed the transport department that at least six fake websites were impersonating their services and cheating vehicle owners.

“The fake links appeared on March 4, after which the transport department immediately approached us, as several vehicle owners had paid through these and lost money,” said the police officer. “People were unable to differentiate between the genuine links and the fake ones, which were designed in such a way as to create an impression that they were contractors appointed by the state government to install HSRPs.”

The officer added that a case had been registered against unknown cyber frauds who created the fake links/ websites to take advantage of the nearing HSRP installation deadline. “We have registered the case under Section 318 (3) (cheating another person to gain property, money, or an unfair advantage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using a computer resource) of the Information Technology Act,” he said.