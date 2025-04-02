Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

School bus driver accused of sexual assault denied bail

ByKaruna Nidhi
Apr 02, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The Bombay HC denied bail to a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old, citing the seriousness of the crime and victim's age.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has denied bail to a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old student, saying the material on record clearly showed his involvement a very serious crime and his continued detention was warranted even though he was a first-time offender.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The driver, Prashant Sakharam Atre, was arrested on March 21, 2023 after the eight-year-old girl, a student of class 2, complained to her mother about him sexually assaulting her in the school bus. The driver was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Tapan Thatte, representing Atre, submitted that he was a first-time offender and as per provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he was required to be released on bond. “For offences under the POCSO Act, the maximum punishment is three years while he has undergone imprisonment for two years. So he is entitled to be released on bail,” the lawyer told the court.

Additional public prosecutor Anuja Gotad highlighted the seriousness of the offence and the tender age of the victim. Statements of other students who were travelling by the same bus when the alleged assault took place supported the prosecution’s case.

The single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav considered settled legal parameters based on the nature and gravity of circumstances in which offence was committed, the position and status of the accused, and the likelihood of him fleeing from justice and tampering the witnesses.

“A girl child of eight years has been subjected to sexual assault by the driver of the school bus, whose duty, as the driver of the school bus, is to ensure that the victim reaches her house safely,” the court said.

The charge sheet against Atre had been filed under provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act, wherein the maximum punishment was seven and not three years, the court said, denying him relief on contention of having completed one-third of the prison term. The court also directed the trial to be expedited, highlighting the need for swift justice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / School bus driver accused of sexual assault denied bail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On