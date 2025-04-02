School bus driver accused of sexual assault denied bail

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has denied bail to a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old student, saying the material on record clearly showed his involvement a very serious crime and his continued detention was warranted even though he was a first-time offender. (Shutterstock)

The driver, Prashant Sakharam Atre, was arrested on March 21, 2023 after the eight-year-old girl, a student of class 2, complained to her mother about him sexually assaulting her in the school bus. The driver was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Tapan Thatte, representing Atre, submitted that he was a first-time offender and as per provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he was required to be released on bond. “For offences under the POCSO Act, the maximum punishment is three years while he has undergone imprisonment for two years. So he is entitled to be released on bail,” the lawyer told the court.

Additional public prosecutor Anuja Gotad highlighted the seriousness of the offence and the tender age of the victim. Statements of other students who were travelling by the same bus when the alleged assault took place supported the prosecution’s case.

The single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav considered settled legal parameters based on the nature and gravity of circumstances in which offence was committed, the position and status of the accused, and the likelihood of him fleeing from justice and tampering the witnesses.

“A girl child of eight years has been subjected to sexual assault by the driver of the school bus, whose duty, as the driver of the school bus, is to ensure that the victim reaches her house safely,” the court said.

The charge sheet against Atre had been filed under provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act, wherein the maximum punishment was seven and not three years, the court said, denying him relief on contention of having completed one-third of the prison term. The court also directed the trial to be expedited, highlighting the need for swift justice.