Schools across Thane district to reopen from January 24

Schools within Thane District shall reopen for pre-primary section and for Classes 1 to 12 from Monday onwards, according to a circular issued by Thane District Collector.

Only those students who have the parents’ consent letters should be allowed to attend offline sessions. Moreover, the Collector has asked schools to make provisions for vaccination of those between 15 years and 18 years of age within the school premises. For students who have not given consent letters, online classes should continue.

“All schools situated in rural, municipal corporation or municipal council areas within the district can reopen from January 24 onwards. These include ashram schools in rural areas as well, all mediums and all boards. Educational institutions should take necessary measures and follow all Covid protocols,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district.

This announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra government gave permission for schools to reopen in the State. Since the onset of the pandemic, this is the first time the pre-primary section has reopened in the district. All schools should collect the consent letters in advance and ensure seating provisions are made accordingly.

Due to the onset of the third wave, schools within Thane district had closed from January 2 onwards. Classes for 10th and 12th standard students were continuing all this while.

Only online sessions were being conducted. Now as the effect of the third wave is receding, schools will be reopening across the district for offline sessions.