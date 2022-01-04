Schools, parents welcome move to shut physical classes

Mumbai The civic body’s decision to shut physical classes for Class 1 to 9 and 11 was welcomed by schools across boards. While several non-state board schools had already decided to push classes into online mode for the next two weeks, state board schools had been receiving frantic calls from concerned parents.

“We will go by the BMC directive and move to online classes starting January 4,” said Saba Patel, principal of Anjuman Islam School, Bandra.

Most city schools witnessed a dip in attendance as they reopened on Monday morning post Christmas vacation. “Many parents were calling and inquiring about the status of physical/hybrid classes in the last one week. All were concerned about rising Covid cases and we were waiting to receive an official notification from the government before shutting down physical classes,” said the principal of a state board school in Dadar.

On the other hand, international schools had already decided to delay reopening of campuses for physical classes by a few days. “Most international schools had anyway decided to postpone physical classes by two weeks, until January 15, to review the Covid situation. The BMC decision has come at the right time and calmed parents as well,” said Kavita Aggarwal, chairperson of Mumbai International Schools’ Association (MISA) and director of D G Khaitan School, Malad. She added that MISA schools have already started online classes for students post Christmas vacation.

“We’ve received the order and we plan to go by it, classes will continue online. While the decision is very good, especially taking into consideration the rising cases, it’s surprising that schools have been asked to shut down until end of this month,” said Francis Joseph, from School Leaders Network.

In September 2021, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced physical reopening of classes in hybrid mode for students of Classes 5 to 12 in rural Maharashtra and 8 to 12 in urban areas. In November, Gaikwad announced reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in cities starting December 15.

While state board schools implemented this move in phases, ICSE and CBSE schools were busy conducting end of semester exams and had suggested delaying reopening of physical classes for lower batches until January this year.

