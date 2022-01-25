Schools reopen to 40-50% attendance, but many choose to postpone

MUMBAI City schools reopened on Monday to a mixed response nearly three weeks after they were shut on account of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While most state board schools reopened to anywhere between 35-50% attendance on the first day, several non-state board schools have decided to wait either until Thursday or next week to reopen physical classes.

“We needed to ensure sanitisation before students walk in. Instead of January 24, we will reopen on January 27,” said Kavita Agarwal, director of DG Khetan International School, Malad. The institute has decided to follow the ‘odd-even’ rule, where students with odd and even roll numbers will show up on alternate days. “This way we can run the school for all our students in two shifts,” she added.

Some institutes are working around space constraints to ensure compliance of Covid appropriate protocols. “We have both English and Marathi medium classes in our school, but with social distancing rules we have put a lot of planning in place to arrange students in classrooms,” said Kshama Valanjoo, assistant headmistress, VPM’s Vidya Mandir High School at Dahisar. “On Day One, we only started with the secondary section of Marathi medium and saw a 50% response. However, in lower classes less than half of the parents have given consent.”

Some schools have decided to bring students back in phases. “As per the standard operating protocols shared by the government, we have placed one student per bench,” said Saba Patel, principal, Anjuman-I-Islam School, Bandra. “Just like in October 2021, we started with four classes—classes 10 and 11 in the morning shift, and classes 5 to 8 in the afternoon. We will gradually bring more students back to school for physical classes.”

Educational institutes that completely shut down in March 2020 following the nationwide lockdown managed to reopen starting October 2021. In the last week of September, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that physical classes will resume for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas while in urban areas, physical classes from classes 8 to 12 started from October 4. Classes 1 to 7 started physical classes only from December 15.

Similarly, state higher education minister Uday Samant called for a reopening of colleges in a phased manner only for fully vaccinated staff and students. All institutes were asked to adopt a hybrid teaching mode until further updates. However, in the first week of January 2022, owing to increasing Covid cases being reported across the state, schools and colleges were asked to shut down again.

Gunjan Ghadigaonkar was as excited as her son while dropping him to school on Monday, “The school had asked us to pay a visit and make note of all the Covid protocols and measures that they have put in place. This gave us a lot of confidence. Going to school and interacting with teachers and classmates will help their mental growth,” she said. Her son studies in class 2 of Anand Vishwa Gurukul, Thane.

Preschools reopen after nearly two years to positive response

Githa S Sridharan, centre head, EuroKids International, Ghatkopar, said, “We have resumed our pre-school classes today in compliance with all the guidelines and SOPs laid down by the government. We have got good response from the parents and students on the first day and are expecting the attendance to start building up over the course of this week as more parents start sending in their consent letters.” Online classes continue for students who prefer to continue attending school from home.

Peter Murphy, head of school at Oberoi International School, Goregaon said, “Our youngest learners (three to five years old) turned up in large numbers. Parents have also been overwhelmingly positive, supportive and encouraging. At the end of the school day, as the children left, all were keen to give a ‘socially distant high-five’ to indicate that they had enjoyed the experience of being back in school.”

Podar Jumbo group started pre-primary classes with nearly 60% attendance on the first day. “Parents were apprehensive in the morning but when they came to pick their children up, they saw the happiness. Everyone is showing a positive response to reopening of schools,” said Swati Popat Vats, director of the group.