Scooterist killed by speeding bus in Ambernath, driver arrested

A 21-year-old bus driver was arrested for allegedly speeding his vehicle and ramming it into a biker, who succumbed to death in Ambernath on Thursday.

Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath registered a case against the bus driver under IPC 304A, death due to rash or negligent driving.

The bus driver, identified as Nikhil Patekar, was driving a private bus on Jambhivali village road on January 19 at around 7.30pm when he couldn’t control his speed and rammed into the scooterist, who has been identified as a 20-year-old Sanket Dandge.

A police officer said, “Dandge was in front of the bus and as the bus was at a speed, the bus driver couldn’t control the vehicle. Dandge was admitted to a hospital and succumbed to death due to severe injuries.”