Search for missing trekker uncovers two skeletons near Harishchandra Fort

The rescuers faced the eerie quiet of the forest as they descended into the 1,800-foot-deep valley near the historic site. The deceased were later identified as Rohit Salunke, a 22-year-old engineer from Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Ganesh Honrao, also 22, who had been missing since 2021.

Harishchandra Fort, originally dating back to the 6th century during the rule of the Kalchuri dynasty, is a popular trekking destination known for its breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

Rohit Salunke’s disappearance on June 18, 2024, during a trekking expedition, initially prompted the search. The operation, resumed months later at the insistence of his family, led rescuers, involving police, villagers and trekkers, to the discovery of skeletal remains belonging to Honrao, just 100 metres away from Salunke’s. Police believe Honrao’s remains had gone unnoticed for years until the renewed search.

The disappearance and discovery

The police said Salunke, originally from Kolhapur, had moved to Pune for work as an engineer after his family relocated to Silvassa. On the fateful day of his disappearance, he arrived in Rajur and informed a local villager around 4:00 PM that he was heading to Harishchandra Fort. The villager, who accompanied him halfway, recalled that Salunke handed over his bag before venturing alone into the jungle, claiming he needed to relieve himself, but he never returned.

Villagers’ initial searches proved futile, and subsequent efforts by the police were thwarted by the monsoon’s heavy rains. Witnesses reported seeing Salunke fall from a cliff, and a missing person’s report was eventually filed. Months later, in December, a renewed search effort spearheaded by assistant police inspector Deepak Sarode enlisted the Della Adventure trekkers group from Lonavala to explore the treacherous valley surrounding the fort.

“There are 22 entry points to Harishchandra Fort from different districts. During the monsoon, we combed through several locations but avoided this particular valley due to its extreme danger,” Sarode explained. “It is nearly impossible to climb back without advanced support.”

On December 12, rescuers made the grim discovery. Salunke’s skeletal remains were identified by his mobile phone, while an Aadhaar card near the second set of remains led police to identify Honrao, a young man who had been reported missing three years earlier after a fight with his family.

Long road to answers

Honrao’s disappearance had left his family in Parbhani heartbroken. “They searched for him for over a year before losing hope. When we contacted them, they were devastated to learn his fate,” said Tokawade police station in-charge Dinkar Chakor. DNA tests confirmed both identities, and the remains were returned to their families for final rites.

Rescue operation

Ganesh Gidh, assistant general manager of the Della Adventure Group, described the challenges faced by the rescuers. “The operation was extremely tough as the valley was steep and deep, but we managed to retrieve the skeleton using rappelling techniques. Unfortunately, many visitors take unnecessary risks for photographs, crossing barricades and venturing into dangerous areas. There are thousands of risky spots on the fort, and people often disregard safety precautions, leading to accidents.”

Speaking about the incident, he added, “In this particular case, it appears to be a suicide, which makes it even more tragic. No one can prevent individuals determined to take such steps.”

A disturbing discovery

Investigators second Gidh as they pieced together a haunting narrative for Salunke. Digital records from his devices revealed searches related to suicide methods, including jumping from forts. The sequence of events—his arrival at Rajur, the handoff of his belongings, and the reported fall—paints a sombre picture. However, the circumstances surrounding Honrao’s death remain unclear. “It’s possible he too ventured to the fort and met with an accident,” said an officer. “But the lack of witnesses and evidence leaves us with unanswered questions.”

A call for action

The discoveries have reignited concerns about the safety of Harishchandra Fort. Villager Shyam Pawar criticised the authorities for neglecting the site’s safety measures. “On one hand, the government celebrates our cultural heritage, but on the other, they fail to maintain these forts. Proper monitoring could prevent such tragedies,” he said.