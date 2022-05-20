Seats remain vacant across UG, PG medical, dental courses
Mumbai Admissions to most medical, dental and paramedical courses ended recently and as per information shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, seats have been vacant across courses, except undergraduate medical (MBBS).
Of the 6,719 seats available in MBBS colleges (both government and private), only one seat is vacant this year. However, in undergraduate dental (BDS) courses, seat vacancy stands at 87. Similarly, seat vacancy in PG medical and dental stands at 196 and 35, respectively. Admissions to paramedical courses, including ayurveda, homoeopathy and physiotherapy ended on Friday.
“We conducted extra seat allotment rounds to give more chances to eligible students to apply for the paramedical courses. But now, we’ll have to adhere to the deadline and accordingly stop admissions,” said an official from the CET cell. By Friday evening, nearly 26% seats in UG physiotherapy remained unclaimed, added the official.
Many blamed the delay in admissions, as well as change in seat allotment rules, for the high number of vacancies across UG dental and PG medical courses this year. As per rule, all-India quota (AIQ) and state admission rounds used to be conducted simultaneously because vacant seats in AIQ post the second round were surrendered to respective states for state quota rounds.
However, in December 2021, the medical counselling committee (MCC) released a notification stating that 2021-22 academic year onwards, four AIQ rounds will be conducted by MCC itself--AIQ 1, AIQ 2, mop-up round 1 and stray vacancy round. No seats will be surrendered to state admission bodies, said MCC.
“The fact that seats in clinical as well as non-clinical courses across the country have gone vacant this year is an alarming trend. Authorities, both in state and central government, need to look into this and fix the problem at the earliest,” said Muzaffar Khan, a medical education activist based out of Thane.
AIQ rounds are conducted to fill up 15% seats in government and private UG medical institutes and 50% seats in government and private PG medical institutes.
‘Poor’ AQI as westerly winds blow dust over city
Mumbai Air quality in the city has plummeted over the past week, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) network of monitors recording an air quality index of 252, which is in the 'poor' category, on Friday evening. Officials attributed the worsening AQI to prevailing weather systems. Project director, Gufran Beig, SAFAR clarified that the ongoing pollution spell is not a dust storm event.
HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care.
Lack of parking policy, lack of parking spaces for vehicles reasons for parking woes in Navi Mumbai
The absence of a sound parking policy clubbed with public ownership has unanimously emerged as the primary reason for unauthorised and illegal parking in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The foremost reason for this unauthorised parking is the absence of a sound parking policy. There is a need for a common understanding about the roles and actions to be taken in the event of vehicles getting parked illegally.”
MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river
Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river. They have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents.
SC grants Indrani bail in Sheena Bora case
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. The Court also noted that the other accused in the case, Indrani's former husband Peter Mukherjea, is already on bail since February 2020. The court allowed Indrani to be released on bail subject to conditions on which Mukherjea was granted bail.
