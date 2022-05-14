SEC publishes revised boundaries of 236 electoral wards in Mumbai

Mumbai The Maharashtra state election commission (SEC) on Friday published the final list of revised boundaries for 236 civic electoral wards in Mumbai, after approving the draft for redrawn boundaries submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

Following this, the BMC will carry out a ward reservation lottery and prepare voters lists on which suggestions and objections will be invited.

While the schedule with time for both these processes will be decided and declared by the SEC, civic officials said it could take approximately 15 days for the BMC to complete them.

A senior civic official said, “The entire schedule is decided by the SEC. We will wait for further directives. However, realistically, this process can take about two weeks.”

After these steps are completed, the SEC will create a draft schedule for the elections and consult the civic body, after which the plan will be finalised by the SEC.

In around 13 administrative wards in Mumbai out of the 24, boundaries of electoral wards in their jurisdiction have been revised, involving areas like Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri east, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Lalbaug, Parel, Worli and Byculla. Three electoral wards each have been increased in the island city, western and eastern suburbs respectively.

Ravi Raja, former leader of the opposition in BMC between 2017-22, said, “For carving out nine more electoral wards, we have to understand neighbouring three to four ward boundaries will get affected. About 40% to 50% of the boundaries have changed. I will come out with a complete statement and analysis.”

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, said, “Civic officials drew the ward boundaries under the influence of Shiv Sena. We filed suggestions and objections which have not been incorporated. To accommodate 236 electoral wards, boundaries of about 50% of the existing 227 wards changed. In doing so, they have favoured the current ruling party in BMC.”

Similarly, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also published its final ward demarcation for the upcoming civic polls. As per the 2011 census, a total of 133 candidates will be elected for the population of 15.18 lakh.

The civic polls will be conducted in the panel system in 44 wards. Out of this, 43 wards will have a three-member panel and one ward will have a four-member panel.

In KDMC, considering the 1.50 lakh population of scheduled caste (SC) and 42,584 population of scheduled tribe (ST), a total of 13 wards are reserved for SC out of which seven are for women. Out of the four wards reserved for ST two are reserved for women.

In the renaming wards, 58 are reserved (excluding OBC) for women from open category and 58 for open category.

“As per the guidelines from the election commission, a draft ward demarcation was published earlier in which suggestions and objections were invited. The civic body received 997 objections from various citizens, politicos and alert groups. Out of them, 364 suggestions on changing the name of the wards were considered and changes were made,” said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

“The election commission also sanctioned the suggestions of changes to be made in some of the wards boundaries, while the commission itself changed the boundaries for some wards too,” added the officer.

Along with these, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has also finalised the ward demarcation and published it on the civic website on Saturday. The city will have 47 new wards and the election will be held in a three-panel system in all the wards except ward number 44.

Maruti Khodke, Public Relations Officer of TMC, said, “We have incorporated the suggestions and objections in some of the wards in the final demarcation. Apart from this, there are no major changes compared to the draft demarcation.”

*with inputs from Sajana Nambiar

