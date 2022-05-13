Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide cricket coaching to 15-20 students from its civic schools; NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy and DY Patil Stadium
Select Navi Mumbai civic school students will be coached by Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy at DY Patil Stadium. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:12 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) and DY Patil Stadium.

As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium.

“The final decision on this, especially the number of students to be actually taken, is still to be taken. Preliminary understanding given to the administration by the academy is that it will not only identify capable students but also provide proper training. DY Patil Stadium has offered to provide its ground for the students to play cricket,” informed the deputy municipal commissioner (sports), Manoj Mahale.

TMGA is said to be providing 1 lakh worth scholarship to the students who would be chosen for the training.

“This is a one-of-its-kind opportunity that could provide newer avenues for our students. Selection of the students eligible for the scholarship will be done entirely by the academy and we, in turn, have asked the school sports teachers to refer the most talented students,” said sports officer, RH Gurav.

NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.

