Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) and DY Patil Stadium.
As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium.
“The final decision on this, especially the number of students to be actually taken, is still to be taken. Preliminary understanding given to the administration by the academy is that it will not only identify capable students but also provide proper training. DY Patil Stadium has offered to provide its ground for the students to play cricket,” informed the deputy municipal commissioner (sports), Manoj Mahale.
TMGA is said to be providing ₹1 lakh worth scholarship to the students who would be chosen for the training.
“This is a one-of-its-kind opportunity that could provide newer avenues for our students. Selection of the students eligible for the scholarship will be done entirely by the academy and we, in turn, have asked the school sports teachers to refer the most talented students,” said sports officer, RH Gurav.
NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.
-
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
-
PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents. General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.
-
LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding
A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University, Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding. “I'm quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.
-
UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj
A rare Arctic migratory bird Red-necked phalarope has been spotted and clicked in Prayagraj—a city witnessing record-breaking heat wave this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds on the Arctic tundra and during autumn migrates inland or on the ocean stopping on lakes while on its way. They take a round trip, covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions, and return for breeding. Red-necked phalarope's conservative status is “Least Concern” i.e. facing lowest risk.
-
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail, day after arrest over demolition drive stir
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court in Delhi. Khan was arrested a day ago along with five others on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty during an anti-encroachment drive. In protest, markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh remained shut on Friday.
