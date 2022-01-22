Self-proclaimed godman in Dombivli booked for looting family of Rs31L

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ramnagar police in Dombivli have registered a case against a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly looting a family of ₹31 lakh on the pretext of removing negative energy from the family
Published on Jan 22, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

The Ramnagar police in Dombivli have registered a case against a self-proclaimed godman who allegedly looted a family of 31 lakh on the pretext of removing negative energy from the family.

The complainant, 33-year-old Priyanka Rane, came to know that her mother and brother have given almost 31 lakh over the past few months to a godman, Pawan Patil, for curing their problems. The godman told them that someone had done black magic on the family and after removing that, their problems would be solved.

An investigation officer said, “The man had shown the family different tricks and magic to gain the trust of the family. To solve their problems by performing different pujas, he had taken the money from the family. There are several other followers of this man and we are investigating it. We are yet to arrest the accused.”

