Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launches tirade against Raj Thackeray, BJP

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a tirade against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. Slamming Raj over his recent shift to Hindutva, Thackeray dubbed him a “political trapeze artist”.

On MNS’ demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Thackeray said that it was for the Narendra Modi-led Union government to formulate a national policy on this.

He further said that the use of central enforcement agencies against non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments was affecting the federal structure of the country. Speaking at an online event, Sena chief said that he still retained personal warmth for Modi, but hastened to add that it should not be interpreted as a likely political alliance.

“This is the age of marketing,” said Thackeray, when asked about the advent of the MNS into the Hindu right-wing ecosystem, and noted that the party was playing a touch-and-go brand of politics.

“The Hindus are not ignorant. Who are the Hindus?... Hindus speak different languages in the country. (Once they said) we are Marathis, so drive others away. Since this failed, they are saying we are Hindus, call them back here. These are monkey antics,” he added, without naming either Raj Thackeray or the MNS.

The chief minister said that “those who had changed their flags since their birth” — a reference to the MNS adopting the saffron flag — were fighting a battle for existence and were hence taking this political position. The electoral performance of the MNS has hit a nadir — it has just one legislator in the state assembly, down from 13 in 2009.

“I do not pay attention to such kheladus (players). The people know the games that they play. Sometimes, they take up the issue of Marathi, sometimes it is Hindutva… For two years, theatres and cinema halls were shut due to Covid, so people want free entertainment,” he said, adding that the Shiv Sena had Hindutva as its credo and there was no need for them to stress this identity.

“Why do such tamashas? Why have you remembered the Hanuman Chalisa now?” said Thackeray, when asked about independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside his house. “The BJP is unable to understand what it must do,” he said, adding that the BJP was frustrated as it was unable to dislodge the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from power.

Referring to home minister Dilip Walse-Patil’s recent all-party meeting on the issue of loudspeakers being used in places of worship, CM sought a nationwide policy by the Centre. “Demonetisation was implemented nationwide, the lockdown was imposed nationwide. So, impose a nationwide ban on loudspeakers… the Supreme Court’s decision applies for all religions,” he added.

Thackeray stressed that it was necessary to bring the economy on track after the Covid-19 induced disruption and added that Maharashtra had performed better than other states on parameters like the addition to public health infrastructure during the pandemic.

Thackeray said he had “love and respect for Narendra Bhai as an individual,” but added that this should not be interpreted as an outreach for a political alliance. He referred to how the Shiv Sena and the BJP had allied after the Sena won the 1987 by-election from the Vile Parle assembly constituency on the issue of Hindutva. Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray had a personal rapport with senior BJP leaders Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde, and after the 2002 Gujarat riots, had advised then deputy prime minister L.K. Advani against giving marching orders to Modi, who was then the chief minister of the state.

Speaking about the actions by central agencies in non-BJP ruled states, he said that the country was based on a federal structure and it was not possible to rule while crushing regional aspirations. Referring to the pushback by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP, Thackeray said if it was compelled to, Maharashtra was prepared to fight this. He added that the people of Maharashtra were fed up with this “perverted, rotten politics.”

When asked about BJP leader Ashish Shelar’s claims that the BJP had discussed a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2017, Thackeray said they were not aware of this.

“The Shiv Sena did not know what was taking place secretly between them. We were not aware of the purported alliance between the three parties… in 2017, the alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP for the municipal corporation elections had been snapped. Then, where is the question of the three parties coming together?” he said.

Shelar had said that the proposal had to be junked as the NCP wanted the Shiv Sena to be dropped from the alliance.