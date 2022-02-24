Sena plays down talk of delay in joining protest over Nawab Malik’s arrest

MUMBAI: While Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition began a protest in Mumbai on Thursday over the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik and the alleged misuse of central agencies, top Shiv Sena leaders’ decision to apparently join the stir much later has sparked a buzz.

Senior ministers Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil and Aslam Shaikh, along with NCP MP Supriya Sule and other NCP and Congress leaders, were among the first ones to show up at the protest site. Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Subhash Desai were seen to have joined much later.

On Wednesday, Malik was arrested after a round of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to on-the-run don Dawood Ibrahim.

A Shiv Sena spokesperson explained that some leaders and ministers were scheduled to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and also participate in the Bharadi Devi Yatra in Anganewade, Sindhudurg district.

According to Sena insiders, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Uday Samant and Eknath Shinde are currently in Uttar Pradesh. Anil Parab, who is also on the radar of the ED, was meanwhile attending the Bharadi Devi Yatra in the Konkan district.

“Unnecessary doubts are being raised. The MVA allies are together in this fight against the Centre’s use of agencies. We are here to protest. Some leaders are [away] campaigning [for assembly polls] and some have gone for the Bharadi Devi Yatra. Party MLAs in Mumbai are heading for the protest,” said Manisha Kayande, MLC and party spokesperson.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray is slated to campaign in the constituencies of Domriyaganj and Koraon in Uttar Pradesh where Sena leader Sanjay Raut is accompanying him. Sena’s Sachin Ahir and party legislator Yamini Jadhav reached the protest site at around 10.30am. Sanjay Raut’s brother and legislator Sunil Raut was seen, along with Vibhag Pramukh and MLC Vilas Potnis.

“The decision to hold a protest was made late at night. So, it has taken time to mobilse [coalition leaders]. But all will be here. Sanjay Raut saheb, Aaditya ji, Eknath Shinde and Uday Samant are in Uttar Pradesh for the elections,” said Sunil Raut.

