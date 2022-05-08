Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally

Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Thackeray, who is facing stiff criticism from the MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the last few weeks, has warned that he would ‘unmask’ his opponents in the rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

The chief minister is expected to respond to the BJP and MNS attacks at the rally. The Sena insiders said that the party chief will speak on the Hindutva agenda with the rally expected to set the tone for the party’s campaign for municipal corporation elections. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8.

The 15-second teaser released on Sunday had a clip of Sena supremo Bal Thackeray talking about being the Shiv Sena ‘pramukh’ because of the support of the Sainiks. The teaser also says that the Sainiks will “hear the true assent of Hindutva” next week.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, the chief minister took potshots at BJP, saying that the party was only interested in opposing all the initiatives of the state government. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.

Last week, Raj tweeted a video clip of Bal Thackeray’s speech in a bid to show similarities between his and his uncle’s ideology. He had questioned if Uddhav would walk in the line of his late father.