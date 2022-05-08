Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.
Thackeray, who is facing stiff criticism from the MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the last few weeks, has warned that he would ‘unmask’ his opponents in the rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.
The chief minister is expected to respond to the BJP and MNS attacks at the rally. The Sena insiders said that the party chief will speak on the Hindutva agenda with the rally expected to set the tone for the party’s campaign for municipal corporation elections. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8.
The 15-second teaser released on Sunday had a clip of Sena supremo Bal Thackeray talking about being the Shiv Sena ‘pramukh’ because of the support of the Sainiks. The teaser also says that the Sainiks will “hear the true assent of Hindutva” next week.
Speaking at an event on Saturday, the chief minister took potshots at BJP, saying that the party was only interested in opposing all the initiatives of the state government. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
Last week, Raj tweeted a video clip of Bal Thackeray’s speech in a bid to show similarities between his and his uncle’s ideology. He had questioned if Uddhav would walk in the line of his late father.
-
Maharashtra govt to seek cancellation of bail granted to MP-MLA Rana couple
On Thursday, (May 5), after leaving Mumbai's Byculla jail, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra region for her spondylitis treatment. Later, her husband Ravi Rana was seen visiting the hospital with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya accompanying him. Ravi alleged on the same day that Byculla jail authorities did not pay heed to Navneet even after she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation.
-
Five of family die after water supply cut forces them to wash clothes in quarry
Dombivli After five members of a sarpanch's family drowned in a quarry at Dombivili's Sandap village on Saturday, the residents claimed there was a two-day water cut imposed by MIDC, due to which the family went to the quarry to wash clothes. In the evening, a villager saw the body of a woman floating in the water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.
-
Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government. He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.
-
27 arrested after 19 cops injured, police vehicles vandalised in riot
Mumbai As many as 19 police officers and a few members of the labour union of Viraj Profiles, a stainless steel manufacturing company in Tarapur MIDC, were injured, while 12 police vehicles and other properties were vandalised in a riot in Boisar on Saturday afternoon. Nityanand Jha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Boisar said that the riot started because a new union with 150 workers had threatened to go on a strike and stop production from May 16.
-
Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann days after calling him ‘younger brother’
Days after praising Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday he will meet the former on Monday to discuss matters regarding the “revival of Punjab's economy”. Interestingly, Sidhu's comments came a day after he had launched an all-out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics