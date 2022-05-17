Sena unlikely to back Sambhaji Raje in Rajya Sabha polls, to field its candidates
Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that the party would field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections which are slated to be held for six seats from Maharashtra on June 10.
Sena is likely to renominate MP Sanjay Raut, whose term is ending on July 4, while the second candidate is not decided. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – the two other partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – will field one candidate each.
State parliamentary affairs minister and Sena leader Anil Parab said MVA leaders would strategise how to get the fourth candidate elected at a time when Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, who is contesting as an independent, had sought votes from all political parties. Party insiders said the leadership was open to giving candidature to Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, if he joined Sena.
“At this point, I can only say that the second candidate of Sena will be elected to the Upper House. The candidate will be of the MVA from Sena’s quota,” said Parab, who is known to be close to chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The statement also suggests that the party is not willing to support Sambhaji Raje as an independent candidate. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has, on the other hand, already indicated that MVA constituents have enough votes to elect one candidate each and the coalition’s surplus votes can be given to Sambhaji Raje.
Sena insiders said Pawar and Thackeray on May 14 discussed the candidature for the Rajya Sabha, and decided that Thackeray would take the final call. “Uddhav ji is keen on nominating a Shiv Sainik to the Upper House, rather than supporting an outsider. Pawar saheb has cleverly expressed support to Sambhaji Raje so that there is no backlash from [a section of] Maratha [community]. Sena is open to giving him candidature if he joins the party,” a Sena leader said, requesting anonymity.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Sena had the right to additional seats as it had more surplus votes. He also said the NCP chief had sought an additional seat in 2020 when it nominated Fauzia Khan to the Rajya Sabha. “Last time [in March 2020], respecting the word of Pawar saheb, the chief minister gave two seats to the NCP. We wanted to nominate a woman member as well. Now, Thackeray saheb has the final word [in these polls],” Pawar told media persons in Pune.
Sena intends to increase its current tally of three - Raut, Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi - in the Rajya Sabha.
To be elected to the Upper House, a candidate will need 42 votes. As per the current strength of the parties, the MVA has the support of 168 legislators comprising Sena’s 55, NCP’s 53, Congress’ 44, eight independents, and eight from other parties. BJP has 106 legislators and has the backing of five Independents and one each from Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Jan Suraajya.
-
After Yogi’s tweet, fresh buzz over Lucknow name change
LUCKNOW A tweet by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a fresh buzz about possible plans to rename Lucknow after Lakshman, a popular demand flagged by several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. While officials said they weren't aware of any “proposal to rename Lucknow,” Adityanath's tweet gained much traction on social media. BJP leader Rajiv Mishra also said he would meet Adityanath over the demand.
-
Prayagraj: Cops manning cyber helpdesks at police stations get special training
On Sunday, a special training session was conducted at police lines where in-charges of all cyber helpdesks were given offline and online training by cyber experts Rakshit Tandon and Virendra Kumar. The experts gave tips to the cops on how to prevent cyber frauds and catch the culprits. The cops will now handle the complaints regarding cyber frauds at the help desks at police stations which are being established there.
-
Bar associations criticise government order on errant lawyers in district courts
The state government has decided to crack the whip on errant lawyers, who are defaming the legal fraternity by creating lawlessness on the court campuses. Special secretary, Praful Kamal, state government, on May 14, issued the order directing all the district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. The GO also directs DMs to report to the state government after taking such action.
-
Rajasthan: Rat bites patient's eyes in Kota hospital
In a shocking incident, a woman admitted to the stroke ward of MBS Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota was bitten in Roopvati Bai, a 55-year-old patient's eyes allegedly by a rat on Monday night, news agency ANI reported. A 55-year-old patient, Roopvati Bai was admitted to the stroke unit for the past 45 days. Last month, a 42-year-old patient was reportedly bitten by rodents while undergoing treatment at a state run MGM hospital in Telangana's Warrangal district.
-
Mundka fire: Delhi court grants one-day police custody of Manish Lakra, 2 others
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted one-day police custody of Manish Lakra and two other accused in the deadly Mundka fire case that claimed the lives of at least 27 people last week. The two other accused are Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal. The fire had broken out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station on April 13. The owner of the building, Lakra, was arrested two days later.
